Luxshare and Keysight Collaborate to Deliver Successful Interoperability Test with 112G Electrical Lane, 400GE QSFP DR4 Optical Transceiver

Data Center Operators (DCOs) are moving towards 800GE to accelerate the upgrade cycle of switching silicon to derive power saving benefits and physical interconnect links need to scale to 112G PAM4 electrical signaling. This produces unique challenges in which all network points must be tested, including 800GE ports and 112G-per-lane interconnect.

"The move to 800GE presents DCOs and vendors in the supply chain with new challenges to validate chips, optical transceivers, or networking equipment port electronics,” said Ram Periakaruppan, vice president and general manager, Keysight's Network Test and Security Solutions group. "The combination of the Keysight G800GE test system and LuxshareTech leading photonics integration technology addresses the interoperability challenges and enables the data center community to accelerate validation of 112G electrical lane optical transceivers and network infrastructure.”

The collaboration for 800GE readiness testing in 2x400GE mode is comprised of Keysight G800GE FEC Aware and Compliance test system using the LuxshareTech 400GE QSFP112 DR4 optical transceiver. The need for higher rate pluggable optics modules is evident and Keysight supports the 800GE eco-system to validate implementations of high bandwidth interconnect, including OSFP, QSFP-DD and QSFP form factor. In parallel, LuxshareTech will soon continue offering 800G/1.6T optics which is based on integrated photonic platform with low power electronics.

"Keysight's G800GE test system meets both the performance and verification needs of 112G-electrical-lane interconnect and infrastructure," said Mike Gao, GM of LuxshareTech Opto-electronic BU. "We are extremely pleased to deliver LuxshareTech’s industry leading 400GE QSFP112 DR4 optical transceiver to the market with silicon photonics technology, and validated using Keysight’s G800GE QSFP-DD800 BER, and FEC symbol error correction FEC Aware and Compliance test system.”

