StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd Announces Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / StageZero Life Sciences ("StageZero" or the "Company") ( TSX:SZLS, Financial), a vertically-integrated healthcare company devoted to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through leading-edge molecular diagnostics and clinical interventions, today announced a corporate update and addressed the recently share price activity.

In light of recent pricing pressure, the Company wants to reiterate that there has been no change to our Corporate Strategy, or any other developments that would have otherwise caused the recent decline in our share price. The Company remains committed to the positive growth as demonstrated to the market on our year end financials call on Friday April 1, 2022.

To recap our recent successes and updates:

The following milestones were achieved during the fourth quarter 2021:

Generated $1.50 Million revenue for the period

Integrated Care Oncology into StageZero

Introduced Aristotle in the Greater Toronto Area

Closed a private placement of CAD$4.2M

Formation of the Scientific Advisory Board and Healthy Conversations series

Launched BorderPass™ COVID-19 testing

Partnered with Sobeys on BorderPass™ COVID-19 testing

Built upon civic partnerships with Teen Cancer America

The following has been achieved during the first quarter 2022:

Completed the integration of Care Oncology and expanded the COC Protocol program in the US, Canada, the UK and Europe

Launched AVRT in the US

Expanded marketing programs for Aristotle

Closed a private placement of CAD$1.87M.

Launched AVRT in the UK.

"Significant sales of shares and the attendant change in share price can be unsettling to investors. That said, investors with significant holdings may need to exit their positions for many reasons, most not associated with the Company" said James Howard-Tripp, Chairman and CEO of StageZero. "We believe that is the situation now and does not indicate any change from the positive outlook we delivered to the Market last Friday. We are confident in the prospects before the Company."

"The strategy that we have built is sound, and we are executing on it tactically as evidenced by the accomplishments over the last six months" said Matthew Pietras, StageZero's CFO and COO. "I believe that the fundamentals of our business are strong."

About StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd.

StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd. is a vertically integrated healthcare company dedicated to improving the early detection and management of cancer and other chronic diseases through next-generation diagnostics and unique telehealth programs that provide clinical interventions to assist patients who currently have cancer (COC Protocol) as well as help patients reduce the risk of developing late-stage disease (AVRT™).

The Company's next generation test, Aristotle®, is the first ever mRNA multi-cancer panel for simultaneously screening for multiple cancers from a single sample of blood with high sensitivity and specificity for each cancer. Aristotle® uses mRNA technology to identify the molecular signatures of multiple cancer types and is built on the Company's patented technology platform, the Sentinel Principle. This underlying technology has been validated in more than 9,000 patients and used by more than 100,000 patients in North America.

The Care Oncology Clinic offers a supervised treatment regimen (the COC Protocol) for people diagnosed with cancer of any type or stage. Developed by scientists and oncologists, the COC Protocol is intended for adjunctive administration alongside standard-of-care cancer therapy. It is an individualized therapeutic approach which seeks to simultaneously target multiple metabolic cancer pathways. The aim is to restrict cancer cell energy supply and use, which may make it more difficult overall for cancer cells to survive, grow and adapt to changing conditions in the body. As a result, such cells can potentially become more vulnerable to attack from cell-killing therapies such as radiotherapy and chemotherapy. Its patented COC Protocol incorporates a multifaceted approach, supported by peer-reviewed scientific studies, which highlight the potential of certain treatments to target the specific energy requirements of cancer cells, impacting their ability to grow and multiply.

AVRT is a Physician-Led, telehealth program for identifying and managing the early warning signs of cancer and chronic disease. Our program includes: a comprehensive online health evaluation; blood tests to measure markers of inflammation and metabolism; an in-depth initial physician consultation; regular physician follow-up appointments and interval screening.

Aristotle®, as well as additional cancer diagnostics (ColonSentry®, BreastSentry™, and the Prostate Health Index) are processed at the Company's clinical laboratory, StageZero Life Sciences, Inc., a CAP accredited and CLIA certified high-complexity reference laboratory in Richmond, Virginia. In addition, the Company is also leveraging its specialty in polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to provide COVID-19 PCR testing (swab and saliva) and Antibody Testing (blood analysis).

StageZero Life Sciences trades on the Toronto Stock exchange under the symbol SZLS and on the OTCQB under the symbol SZLSF.

