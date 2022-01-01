Splunk Appoints Global Finance and Technology Executive Luis Felipe Visoso to its Board of Directors

Splunk+Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), the data platform leader for security and observability, today announced that Luis Felipe Visoso has been appointed to the Splunk Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Visoso currently serves as Senior Vice President and CFO of Unity Software Inc., a public technology company providing a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content, a role he has held since April 2021. He brings nearly three decades of public company finance experience, including in senior leadership roles at well-known technology companies such as Palo Alto Networks, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and consumer giant Procter & Gamble. Visoso also brings significant knowledge of international financial markets, having worked in global positions across Latin America, Europe and the United States, and traveled extensively through Asia.

“Luis is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of growing global finance operations at some of the world’s biggest companies, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the Splunk Board,” said Graham Smith, Interim CEO and Chair of the Splunk Board. “As Splunk continues to scale its business for the long-term, we will benefit from Luis’s deep financial acumen and experience leading some of the most innovative and well known franchises.”

“Splunk is one of the foremost innovators in the business, helping organizations protect and make sense of their data across hybrid, multi-cloud environments. I’m excited to join the Board at this critical juncture as the Company executes against an incredible opportunity in the cloud security space,” said Visoso. “I look forward to working closely with Graham, Gary and the rest of the Board to continue delivering innovation and value for customers and partners and driving meaningful returns for shareholders.”

About Luis Felipe Visoso

About Splunk Inc.

