Axos Financial, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on April 28, 2022

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) (“Axos” or the "Company”), parent of Axos Bank, announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET (2:00 PM PT) to discuss financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 ended March 31, 2022.

Joining Gregory Garrabrants, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will be Andrew Micheletti, Executive Vice President of Finance, and Derrick Walsh, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The Company plans to distribute its earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 after 4:00 PM ET (1:00 PM PT).

Interested parties may access the live conference call by visiting Axos Financial’s website at investors.axosfinancial.com and clicking on the webcast link or by dialing toll-free number 877-407-8293. For interested parties who may be unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available until May 28, 2022, at Axos Financial’s website and telephonically by dialing toll-free number 877-660-6853, passcode 13728882.

About Axos Financial, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AX) is the holding company for Axos Bank, a nationwide bank that provides consumer and business banking products through its low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. With approximately $15.5 billion in consolidated assets, Axos Financial, Inc. through Axos Bank, and through Axos Clearing LLC (including its business division Axos Advisor Services “AAS”), with approximately $38 billion of assets under custody and/or administration, and Axos Invest, Inc., provide comprehensive securities clearing and custody services to introducing broker-dealers and registered investment advisor correspondents and digital investment advisory services to retail investors, respectively. Axos Financial, Inc.’s common stock is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “AX” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index, the S&P SmallCap 600® Index, the KBW Nasdaq Financial Technology Index, and the Travillian Tech-Forward Bank Index. For more information on Axos Financial, Inc. please visit investors.axosfinancial.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005978/en/