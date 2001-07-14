Geron to Present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for hematologic malignancies, today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, plans to present a company overview at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of Geron’s website under Events. Following the presentation, the webcast will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406005098/en/