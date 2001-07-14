HCA Healthcare Named a 2022 Top Company by LinkedIn

HCA+Healthcare%2C+Inc. (NYSE: HCA), one of the nation’s leading healthcare providers, today announced that it has been recognized for the second consecutive year on the 2022+LinkedIn+Top+Companies ranking, an annual list that helps professionals identify the top workplaces to grow their careers.

The list recognizes the top 50 organizations in the U.S. using LinkedIn data to rank companies based on seven pillars that have been shown to lead to career progression: ability to advance; skills growth; external opportunity; company stability; company affinity; gender diversity and educational background.

“We are proud to again be recognized by LinkedIn as a Top Company for our commitment to our colleagues,” said Jennifer Berres, senior vice president and chief human resources officer of HCA Healthcare. “We believe investing in our colleagues’ development and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture enables us to best serve our patients and our communities.”

HCA Healthcare believes that better leaders help provide better patient experiences. The HCA Healthcare Leadership Institute is a Center of Excellence aimed at developing leaders who embrace HCA Healthcare’s culture, perform at high levels and help advance its mission to care for and improve human life. In 2021, the Leadership Institute invested more than 210,200 hours of training for more than 78,600 participants.

Additionally, HCA Healthcare remains focused on strengthening the diversity of its colleagues. In 2021, 35% of the organization’s new hires to management and supervisory roles were people of color, a 10% increase from the prior year.

HCA Healthcare is also being recognized for its education and development opportunities. The organization offers a variety of programs and benefits to support its more than 283,000 colleagues through professional development and higher education, including:

HCA Healthcare-Galen College of Nursing Grant: Through its majority ownership of Galen College of Nursing, the HCA Healthcare-Galen College of Nursing Grant covers the cost of tuition for colleagues pursuing their VN/PN, ADN or BSN without having to pay anything out of pocket to get reimbursed later.

Tuition Reimbursement: Colleagues can receive up to $5,250 in tax-free reimbursement each year (lifetime maximums apply). Approximately $40 million is reimbursed to colleagues annually under this program.

Student Loan Assistance: Provides a monthly benefit of $100 for eligible full-time colleagues and $50 for eligible part-time colleagues. HCA Healthcare has assisted with more than $59.2 million in student loan repayments since 2018.

The Patricia Frist Memorial Scholarship: Eligible dependents of colleagues can receive higher-education scholarships up to $5,000 a year. In 2021, 588 recipients received scholarships totaling more than $2 million.

Clinical Certifications: HCA Healthcare also supports colleagues who want to obtain specialty clinical certifications by paying testing costs after successful completion of a certification exam. Colleagues also receive bonuses for achieving nationally recognized certifications beyond their current position.

The organization has a colleague-run, colleague-supported charity called the HCA Healthcare Hope Fund that helps colleagues and their immediate families when faced with financial hardship due to natural disaster, illness, injury, domestic violence, death of a loved one or other difficult situations. In 2021, the Hope Fund provided $10.4 million to help more than 4,800 HCA Healthcare families.

Additionally, HCA Healthcare was recently recognized for the twelfth time as a World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Ethical+Company by Ethisphere for demonstrating exceptional leadership and a commitment to integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance and governance practices.

