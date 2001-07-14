SQZ Biotechnologies to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE: SQZ), focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for multiple therapeutic areas, today announced that Armon Sharei, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and Founder of SQZ Biotechnologies, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 13,and Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines & Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit on April 26. Presentation times and webcast information are available below.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

Wednesday, April 13

21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

9:30-10:10 am ET

Webcast

Tuesday, April 26

Chardan’s 6th Annual Genetic Medicines & Cell Therapy Manufacturing Summit

10:00-10:25 am ET

Webcast

Conference webcast details and the company’s most recent corporate overview presentation will be available on the Investors section of the SQZ website.

About SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on unlocking the full potential of cell therapies for patients around the world and has active programs in Oncology, Autoimmune and Infectious Diseases, as well as additional exploratory initiatives to support future pipeline growth. The company’s proprietary Cell Squeeze® technology offers the unique ability to deliver multiple biological materials into many cell types to engineer what we believe can be a broad range of potential therapeutics. With demonstrated production timelines under 24 hours and the opportunity to eliminate preconditioning and lengthy hospital stays, our approach could significantly broaden the therapeutic range and accessibility of cell therapies. The company’s first therapeutic applications seek to generate target-specific immune responses, both in activation for the treatment of solid tumors and infectious diseases, and in immune tolerance for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit www.sqzbiotech.com.

