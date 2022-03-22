Bill Ackman Comments on Netflix

Netflix (“NFLX”) ( NFLX, Financial)

We have long admired Netflix and had initially researched and analyzed the company as part of our investment due diligence on UMG. We then updated and completed our work in January when the stock price declined due to disappointing subscriber guidance. Much like UMG, we believe Netflix is well positioned as a leading beneficiary of the long-term secular growth in streaming, a high-quality business overseen by a world-class management team. Netflix established subscription video streaming when it launched its service in the U.S in 2007. Over the subsequent fifteen years, it has achieved global scale with 222 million paid subscribers today in more than 190 countries.

Despite its large scale, Netflix is still in the early stages of capitalizing on the decade-long secular growth in streaming video and corresponding decline in linear Pay TV. Current subscribers amount to less than a quarter of today’s estimated total addressable market of 800 million to 900 million households that have either fixed broadband access or subscribe to Pay TV (excluding China).

Netflix offers consumers on-demand, commercial-free, binge-able content with ubiquitous accessibility at a price point that is approximately 80% less expensive than the average Pay TV package in the U.S. A Netflix subscription is one of the lowest cost forms of high value entertainment, with cost per hour of engagement of about 30 cents. The company’s vastly superior value proposition relative to Pay TV and other forms of entertainment should drive substantial pricing power and meaningfully increase its penetration across its addressable market over time. We expect the company’s addressable market to grow materially with global improvements in broadband connectivity and the continuous proliferation in the number of connected devices (SmartTVs, tablets, and smartphones).

Netflix is well positioned as the dominant market leader with several advantages relative to existing legacy media incumbents and large-capitalization technology entrants. The company has a diverse library of “content for everyone” that is replenished at a much faster rate than competitors. It releases 150 to 200 original content episodes per month, more than the volume released by Prime Video, Hulu, Disney+ and HBO Max combined. Netflix’s industry-leading subscriber base has enabled the company to establish a very profitable business while spending more on original content than competitors.

Netflix’s competitors are not currently profitable on a standalone basis and may struggle to spend ever increasing amounts on content unless they achieve significant future subscriber growth. Legacy media incumbents rely on existing profit pools from Pay TV to fund content spend today, but these sources of funding are quickly eroding due to Pay TV cord-cutting. Large-capitalization technology competitors such as Amazon and Apple have deployed cash flows from their significantly larger core businesses to fund video content, but we believe they will not spend unlimited sums to advance video streaming businesses that remain unprofitable and are ancillary to their core businesses.

As Pay TV cord cutting accelerates in mature markets, we believe there will be consumer appetite to subscribe for multiple streaming services over time. In the U.S., we estimate that wallet share released from declining linear Pay TV subscriptions, which are priced at approximately $80 per month, can easily sustain a streaming bundle of three to five streaming services per household, which are typically each priced around $10 to $15 per month and offer a significantly better customer experience.

Netflix has the lowest churn rate by a wide margin amongst streaming services, highlighting its core position as the anchor, utility-like service of any “streaming bundle.” Netflix’s retention in the U.S., its most competitive market, has remained consistently stable at industry-highest levels despite the launch of several new competitors. International markets are earlier stage growth markets where Netflix has an even more formidable first-mover advantage and significant competitive position in local language content. Only Netflix has the unique and proven track record of elevating regional productions likeSquid Game, Casa de Papel and Lupin into the global cultural zeitgeist.

As Netflix’s business has achieved scale, its operating profit margins have increased from 4% in 2016 to 21% in 2021. Over the last five years, Netflix has held content spend per subscriber constant despite growing overall content spend by 23% per annum. At the same time, the company has increased price by 7% annually, resulting in dramatically improved subscriber unit economics. From the customer’s perspective, Netflix’s value proposition has become better each year as the growth in the volume of new high quality content has comfortably exceeded price increases. We believe that the combination of continued subscriber growth and pricing power will allow the company to leverage its growing content spend over an even larger future subscriber base, which will drive substantial future margin expansion and provide a better value proposition to its subscribers each year.

The opportunity to acquire Netflix at an attractive valuation emerged as investor concerns over management’s short-term guidance, exacerbated by recent market volatility, led to a substantial decline in the company’s share price. Despite a 47% increase in revenue, approximately 800 basis points of margin expansion and a vastly improved free cash flow profile over the last two years, as of March 22, 2022, Netflix’s share price is down approximately 45% from recent highs and is trading below its February 2020, pre-pandemic share price.

Although we expect some near-term variability in the company’s quarterly growth and profitability, we are confident in Netflix’s long-term outlook. Over the next decade, we estimate the company can achieve double-digit annual revenue growth, significantly expand its operating profit margins, and grow its earnings per share by more than 20% per year. Moreover, the company is now cash flow positive which over time will enable capital return through share buybacks in the coming years.

We believe Netflix’s current valuation represents a meaningful discount to intrinsic value for a business of its quality and exceptional growth potential.

