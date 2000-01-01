Bill Ackman Comments on Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group (“UMG”) ( XAMS:UMG, Financial)

Universal Music Group is the world’s leading music entertainment company and a high-quality, capital-light business that can be thought of as a rapidly growing royalty on the greater global consumption and monetization of music. Together with affiliate funds, we acquired 10% of the company last summer at a negotiated equity value of €33 billion, shortly before its distribution from Vivendi.

We believe that many investors still underappreciate the future long-term duration of growth in the music industry. Music is still in the early innings of a decades-long runway of growth, as it remains under-monetized relative to history and when compared to other forms of media. Due to increasing streaming penetration combined with the development of new services, platforms, and business models, we believe UMG can grow revenues at an annual rate approaching double-digits for more than a decade. Streaming is faster-growing, more predictable, minimally capital intensive, and more profitable than the physical or download recorded music business. High absolute levels of revenue growth coupled with UMG’s fixed-cost base should allow UMG to significantly expand its operating margins over time, producing attractive compound earnings growth for the foreseeable future.

In recent months, investors have become concerned about industrywide competition for catalog assets and its impact on returns on capital. We believe these concerns are largely misplaced. With its best-in-class global team, access to unparalleled data, and unique ability to increase monetization, we believe UMG is an advantaged buyer and ideal steward for iconic catalogs. Importantly, UMG does not need to acquire catalogs in order to continue its strong growth trajectory and achieve the medium-term guidance outlined at its Capital Markets Day last year. The company recently reiterated that these acquisitions are additive to its existing medium-term growth algorithm, and that UMG will only acquire iconic catalogs where it can improve monetization, and then only at a price where the returns exceed the company’s cost of capital.

Going forward, to further assist investors in evaluating the business, the company recently committed to providing more detailed revenue disclosure. We believe that expanded disclosure, coupled with further opportunities for investors to hear from management, will help investors better understand and appreciate UMG’s advantaged position in a highly attractive and growing ecosystem. Over time, we also expect UMG to further optimize its capital structure and capital allocation policies.

We believe UMG’s current valuation represents a significant discount to intrinsic value as it fails to reflect both the company’s attractive business characteristics and long runway for sustained and robust earnings growth.

From Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square 2021 annual letter.