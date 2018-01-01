Bill Ackman Comments on Lowe's

Lowe’s (“LOW”) ( LOW, Financial)

Lowe’s is a high-quality business with significant long-term earnings growth potential. We initiated our investment in the company in April 2018 based on our assessment that the hiring of a new high-caliber management team who would undertake a business transformation could dramatically improve the business and close the performance gap to its closest competitor, Home Depot. Marvin Ellison became CEO in July 2018, and since then, Marvin and his team have executed a multi-year transformation plan to bolster Lowe’s retail fundamentals, reduce structural costs, expand distribution capabilities, and modernize systems and the company’s omnichannel capabilities.

The initial implementation of the transformation plan positioned Lowe’s to deftly react to the demand acceleration following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 led existing homeowners to nest at home expanding its utilization to include working from home, home schooling, and a heightened demand for at-home leisure activities. Higher home asset utilization catalyzed more maintenance, repair, and remodel activity. More broadly, the pandemic also initiated a structural change in how people view and invest in their homes. We expect these trends to continue and to inure to the benefit of Lowe’s going forward.

Importantly, while some had questioned whether the increase in demand during the pandemic had simply been a “pull forward,” we believe that industry demand is likely to normalize at a higher baseline. This view is supported by an aging housing stock, a general lack of new inventory, robust home equity values, strong consumer balance sheets, historically low interest rates and a generational shift which is seeing millennial consumers engage in home ownership for the first time. The culmination of these variables has created an unprecedented backlog in professional home improvement projects heading into 2022, which should provide support for the medium-term outlook.

Independent from the accommodative macroeconomic environment, Lowe’s is well positioned to continue to grow earnings-per-share through idiosyncratic opportunities including continued e-commerce improvements, and with a heightened focus and execution on the critically important pro consumer segment. Lowe’s is also positioned to expand margins in 2022 through a multitude of self-help initiatives which should see Lowe’s operating margin approach its current 13% target. Combined with best-in-class capital return, Lowe’s is headed for another year of double-digit earnings-per-share growth.

As Lowe’s continues to execute its multiyear business transformation, we believe the company is well positioned to continue to close the margin gap that exists compared to Home Depot which currently stands at 260 basis points (15.2% for Home Depot vs. Lowe’s at 12.6%). Notably, the company has announced an analyst day in December 2022 during which the company intends to provide an updated roadmap on Lowe’s goal to “substantially close the margin gap” with Home Depot.

The successful execution of Lowe’s continued business transformation should allow the company to generate accelerated double-digit earnings growth for the foreseeable future. Notwithstanding the attractive growth outlook, Lowe’s trades at about 16 times earnings, a low valuation for a business of this quality, and a substantial discount to its direct competitor, Home Depot. We find this valuation disparity to be anomalous in light of Lowe’s strong execution and potential for further operational optimization.

From Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square 2021 annual letter.