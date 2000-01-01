Bill Ackman Comments on Chipotle

Chipotle (“CMG”) ( CMG, Financial)

Chipotle continued its superb performance in 2021 driven by ongoing strength in digital sales and the recovery of in-store ordering. The successful business transformation led by CEO Brian Niccol and his team prior to the pandemic dramatically improved digital access and enabled the company to serve customers as they rapidly pivoted to order ahead pickup and delivery in 2020. These digital gains have proven resilient, with digital sales growth of 6% in the second half of last year even as in-store sales rebounded 37%, with the latter now approaching 90% of pre-pandemic levels.

During 2021, Chipotle achieved a significant milestone by generating average restaurant sales of $2.6 million, eclipsing the 2015 peak of $2.5 million and putting the company firmly on track to achieve management’s goal of more than $3 million. Same-store sales grew 19% in 2021, or 21% from 2019 levels, driven by the in-store sales recovery, key innovations including the quesadilla and smoked brisket, and menu price increases. Chipotle’s superlative customer value proposition continued to be evident in 2021 as the company was able to raise prices to cover inflation and protect margins while experiencing very little customer resistance. Chipotle’s most popular entrée, a chicken burrito/bowl, is still priced below $8.00 in most parts of the country, demonstrating the significant latent pricing power that can be deployed if the inflationary environment continues.

In early February, management raised their long-term unit growth outlook to include the potential for at least 7,000 restaurants in North America, up from the prior goal of 6,000 restaurants, with annual new restaurant growth of 8% to 10% in 2022 and beyond, up from 6.5% average growth in the last three years. These new goals reflect the success of small-town locations that are delivering returns at or above traditional locations, as well as the robust performance of the Chipotlane digital drive-thru format, which will be featured in over 80% of new openings and is currently in only 12% of the store base.

In addition to new restaurants in North America, Chipotle continues to enjoy a long runway to drive growth across the business through menu innovation such as the recently launched pollo asado, loyalty program enhancements, operating leverage with 40% incremental restaurant margins, and the potential for international expansion beyond Canada.

From Bill Ackman (Trades, Portfolio)'s Pershing Square 2021 annual letter.