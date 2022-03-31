First Hawaiian Bank Buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Sells , Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF

Hononlulu, HI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, FIRST TR EXCH VII, sells , Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, Cintas Corp, EPAM Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Hawaiian Bank. As of 2022Q1, First Hawaiian Bank owns 844 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FIRST HAWAIIAN BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+hawaiian+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,669,264 shares, 23.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,499,014 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 378,697 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 275,072 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,277,758 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99%

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.43 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $76.31. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 59,713 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $34.53. The stock is now traded at around $33.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 102,752 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $71.39, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,692 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $23.11 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 78,580 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $191.79 and $236.3, with an estimated average price of $220.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $136.55, with an estimated average price of $117.56. The stock is now traded at around $134.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,712 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 180,140 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 340.47%. The purchase prices were between $630.82 and $703.36, with an estimated average price of $670.23. The stock is now traded at around $701.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,973 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $477.32 and $576.47, with an estimated average price of $524.27. The stock is now traded at around $584.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,008 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 76.62%. The purchase prices were between $244.61 and $310.48, with an estimated average price of $271.69. The stock is now traded at around $311.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,308 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 740.94%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $233.51, with an estimated average price of $188.14. The stock is now traded at around $181.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,017 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24. The stock is now traded at around $410.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,785 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Water ETF. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $93.42, with an estimated average price of $83.4.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $378.09 and $648.05, with an estimated average price of $487.51.

First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $233.19, with an estimated average price of $146.53.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in by 68.61%. The sale prices were between $50.64 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 81,233 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 76.12%. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $129.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 12,664 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 67.08%. The sale prices were between $174.8 and $642.2, with an estimated average price of $395.36. The stock is now traded at around $275.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 2,271 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in Cintas Corp by 71.53%. The sale prices were between $363.91 and $432.01, with an estimated average price of $388.96. The stock is now traded at around $431.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 2,766 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 73.69%. The sale prices were between $70.5 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 9,482 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 59.34%. The sale prices were between $52.48 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $72.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 12,463 shares as of 2022-03-31.