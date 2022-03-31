First Hawaiian Bank Buys SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac, Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E, Sells , Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF

- New Purchases: CWB, ISCF, GSEW, FTGC, TSCO, HUBS, FMC, ZS, HUN, HEI, AVGOP.PFD, FICO, UBS, VCSH, ONB, EVER, OXM, TYL, NMRK, STC, ABM, AMH, SEAS, MLI, KFY, GTN, FFBC, AEP, AVTRPA.PFD, SWT, BDXB.PFD, VNT, GNR, USFD, IGF, SFBS, VUG, LANC, AMN, BHP, BKE, CYH, WBDWV, DRQ, GPK, KRC, KR, MTDR, MMP, NFG, NOC, PLAB, WPM, MTN, WGO, WWE, LDOS, CPRX, BILL, TLRY, TLRY, ABEV,
- Added Positions: IVV, IEFA, IEMG, IJH, ORLY, VXUS, COST, ECL, MCK, SPGI, REGN, SAIA, GE, MCD, SHW, SYK, TDY, MA, APTV, VTIP, AXP, CCI, LLY, MKC, PEP, UNH, FANG, SCHB, T, XOM, HUM, IIVI, INTU, HOPE, PG, SLB, TGT, VTR, VZ, CHTR, LITE, DIA, FLOT, QEFA, ADBE, AAP, AMD, MO, AMP, AJG, AZN, ATO, AVY, BRK.B, BCRX, BRO, FIS, LNG, STZ, CPA, DAR, DD, EOG, ETN, FDS, FDX, GPN, GOOGL, EHC, MTCH, INCY, JBL, MTB, HZO, MCHP, ORCL, RSG, SRE, STT, UNP, RTX, XEL, ZBH, GTLS, TMUS, VMW, MSCI, PM, BUD, AOSL, TSLA, HII, CDW, AXTA, NTB, CHNG, DON, IJR, QUS, VV, VYM, VYMI, AES, AEG, APD, ARE, LNT, AON, WTRG, ADP, AXS, BIDU, BCS, BAM, BC, CPT, CNI, TPR, CCEP, DLTR, DOV, DUK, DRE, EMN, EMR, FAST, FLS, F, FCX, GPS, GPC, HAS, WELL, MLKN, HOLX, HMC, HUBB, IBM, IDA, ILMN, INTC, SJM, JKHY, KEY, LAD, MDC, MRTN, MDT, MRK, MAA, TAP, MS, MSI, NDAQ, NKE, NSC, NVO, ORI, ARGO, PAYX, BKNG, PEG, RJF, RRX, RGLD, SBAC, CRM, SNY, SCI, SBNY, LSI, SBUX, SF, SUI, SYY, TPX, USNA, WRB, WBA, ANTM, WTW, EVR, BR, LULU, ULTA, ENSG, FTI, DAN, KDP, RILY, SSNC, HPP, FN, PHYS, GM, BAH, KMI, STAG, HZNP, CUBI, BERY, ZTS, ICLR, PAHC, ARES, CTLT, SYNH, STOR, VSTO, TRU, PLNT, TEAM, FHB, VST, SOI, BE, ELAN, UBER, GFL, NEEPP, NEEPP, OTIS, ABNB, EAGG, IDEV, MUB, VEA, VOO, XLI, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, ACIM, SDY, CTAS, EPAM, FB, SCHM, BSV, AME, BAC, TMO, TTD, SCHE, ATVI, MPWR, NVDA, CMG, ANGL, MDY, SCHA, ACN, AMZN, HPQ, J, NFLX, SPG, DG, PYPL, FPE, IVW, SCHP, CB, MATX, HES, AAPL, AMAT, BRKR, CVX, DHI, GD, GSK, ISRG, MSFT, OXY, ASGN, LIN, USB, WFC, COWN, ETSY, VREX, BKR, AGG, JPST, LMBS, ABT, ADI, AZO, BLL, BOH, BLDR, CBRE, CNC, SCHW, CSCO, C, CMCSA, CPRT, DHR, FITB, FISV, IT, GS, HXL, HON, IEX, TT, JPM, JNJ, KMB, LRCX, MRVL, MAS, NVR, PGR, QCOM, RHI, SONY, SWK, TXN, PAG, VLO, WMT, DIS, TDG, V, GNRC, HMST, NOW, ABBV, ADMA, HMHC, ALLY, QRVO, SEDG, NEX, IAA, IWB, IWV, XLE, MMM, PLD, AFL, ALL, AEL, AIG, AMT, ABC, AMGN, AVB, BP, BBY, BA, BMY, CVS, CNQ, CLS, CNP, CI, KO, CTSH, CMC, VALE, COP, CMI, CW, DVA, DE, DLR, EW, ENTG, EPD, EQIX, EQR, RE, EXPE, EXPD, FFIV, NEE, FR, LHX, PEAK, HSIC, IDXX, ITW, ICE, IPG, LKQ, LNC, LYV, LMT, LOW, MU, MIDD, MUFG, NVS, ON, OTEX, OSK, OMI, PH, PKI, PNW, PXD, PSA, PHM, RIGL, RIO, ROK, ROST, SNA, EQNR, STLD, STE, TROW, TJX, TSM, THC, TSN, URI, UFPI, WM, WCC, YUM, ZBRA, ZION, HEI.A, TEL, AVGO, CVE, LYB, BWXT, SBRA, LPLA, FLT, PCRX, MPC, COOP, PSX, PANW, WDAY, IQV, HLT, AY, CFG, KEYS, WK, SUM, HPE, VVV, HWM, INVH, FND, VICI, AQUA, INSP, TRTN, DELL, ACWX, BNDX, GSG, HEFA, IAU, IJJ, IJK, PFF, SHY, TIP, TLT, VNQ, VWO,
- Sold Out: SCHH, SHOP, FIW, INFO, ALGN, EUFN, ROKU, RH, LCII, GLP, GRMN, ANSS, BIV, YELP, RDS.B, DPZ, YETI, VEEV, TRUP, SYF, FIVE, SQ, DOCU, EME, NEM, FMBI, CERN, FPEI, LXP, SE, FHN, SLV, ED, BLK, IWF, BKI, ENR, EVBG, CLX, CLF, CRH, CWK, VRT, ALLO, VIG, DOW, CLVT, FOUR, BMAR, EVTC, EXC, GIS, EL, JACK, LEN, MAT, MTH, MHK, MUR, NUVA, PATK, SAFM, SNX, UDR, WETF, DVAX, BX, AWK, GTS, PRI, DCI, APAM, REXR, LTHM, PAR, CNK,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,669,264 shares, 23.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
- iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,499,014 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.98%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 378,697 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.5%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 275,072 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.42%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,277,758 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.99%
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.43 and $82.36, with an estimated average price of $76.31. The stock is now traded at around $75.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 59,713 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac (ISCF)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifac. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $36.43, with an estimated average price of $34.53. The stock is now traded at around $33.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 102,752 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E (GSEW)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity E. The purchase prices were between $61.87 and $71.39, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $66.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 36,692 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCH VII (FTGC)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCH VII. The purchase prices were between $23.11 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $28.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 78,580 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in Tractor Supply Co. The purchase prices were between $191.79 and $236.3, with an estimated average price of $220.96. The stock is now traded at around $224.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,097 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)
First Hawaiian Bank initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $107.35 and $136.55, with an estimated average price of $117.56. The stock is now traded at around $134.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 8,712 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8. The stock is now traded at around $59.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 180,140 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 340.47%. The purchase prices were between $630.82 and $703.36, with an estimated average price of $670.23. The stock is now traded at around $701.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,973 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 67.08%. The purchase prices were between $477.32 and $576.47, with an estimated average price of $524.27. The stock is now traded at around $584.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,008 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: McKesson Corp (MCK)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in McKesson Corp by 76.62%. The purchase prices were between $244.61 and $310.48, with an estimated average price of $271.69. The stock is now traded at around $311.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 13,308 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 740.94%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $233.51, with an estimated average price of $188.14. The stock is now traded at around $181.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,017 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
First Hawaiian Bank added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24. The stock is now traded at around $410.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,785 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $22.71 and $26.12, with an estimated average price of $24.1.Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $512.55 and $1363.14, with an estimated average price of $822.89.Sold Out: First Trust Water ETF (FIW)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in First Trust Water ETF. The sale prices were between $78.53 and $93.42, with an estimated average price of $83.4.Sold Out: (INFO)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $378.09 and $648.05, with an estimated average price of $487.51.Sold Out: Roku Inc (ROKU)
First Hawaiian Bank sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $100.69 and $233.19, with an estimated average price of $146.53.Reduced: (ACIM)
First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in by 68.61%. The sale prices were between $50.64 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 81,233 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)
First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 76.12%. The sale prices were between $120.91 and $129.99, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $129.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 12,664 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)
First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in EPAM Systems Inc by 67.08%. The sale prices were between $174.8 and $642.2, with an estimated average price of $395.36. The stock is now traded at around $275.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 2,271 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in Cintas Corp by 71.53%. The sale prices were between $363.91 and $432.01, with an estimated average price of $388.96. The stock is now traded at around $431.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 2,766 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 73.69%. The sale prices were between $70.5 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.04. The stock is now traded at around $74.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 9,482 shares as of 2022-03-31.Reduced: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)
First Hawaiian Bank reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 59.34%. The sale prices were between $52.48 and $90.11, with an estimated average price of $72.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. First Hawaiian Bank still held 12,463 shares as of 2022-03-31.
