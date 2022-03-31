First Community Trust Na Buys Microsoft Corp, Flexsteel Industries Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

- New Purchases: XLE, ZIMV, STT, TM, LEG, LIN, SU, KTB,
- Added Positions: MSFT, DE, SCHA, FLXS, UNH, ABBV, CVX, MCD, LOW, BMY, PSX, PEP, V, PM, DOW, CSCO, VBK, VEA, VOE, VOT, VUG, VWO, NKE, WEC, VZ, VLO, SYY, PII, FDS, ABT, AFL, APD, AMGN, ADI, ADP, BLK, CL, EMR, PAYX, GILD, LHX, ITW, MDT, MS, CB, NSC, ES, NVS,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, VB, AAPL, AMZN, KMB, FHLC, AMBA, MPC, ZBH, ACN, BABA, MDLZ, F, DRI, GD, XOM, HWM, BRK.B, BWA, KD, IVW,
- Sold Out: VXUS, MNRPC.PFD, EZU, SNY, VIS, ECCB.PFD, IYM, VCIT,
For the details of FIRST COMMUNITY TRUST NA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+community+trust+na/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST COMMUNITY TRUST NA
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,459 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,582 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.81%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 14,119 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73%
- Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 39,492 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 29,772 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%
First Community Trust Na initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ZimVie Inc (ZIMV)
First Community Trust Na initiated holding in ZimVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Toyota Motor Corp (TM)
First Community Trust Na initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $156.34 and $211.37, with an estimated average price of $187.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: State Street Corporation (STT)
First Community Trust Na initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $103.77, with an estimated average price of $92.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Kontoor Brands Inc (KTB)
First Community Trust Na initiated holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.79 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Suncor Energy Inc (SU)
First Community Trust Na initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.7 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $29.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
First Community Trust Na added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 82.81%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 27,582 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Flexsteel Industries Inc (FLXS)
First Community Trust Na added to a holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc by 151.46%. The purchase prices were between $18.48 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $22.93. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,641 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
First Community Trust Na added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)
First Community Trust Na added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,264 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
First Community Trust Na added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $202.19 and $259.81, with an estimated average price of $230.1. The stock is now traded at around $200.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 476 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
First Community Trust Na added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $269.69, with an estimated average price of $249.26. The stock is now traded at around $251.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 443 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8.Sold Out: (MNRPC.PFD)
First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.21.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EMU ETF (EZU)
First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $45.52.Sold Out: Sanofi SA (SNY)
First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $48.48 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $51.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $179.97 and $204.7, with an estimated average price of $191.77.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $88.41.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST COMMUNITY TRUST NA. Also check out:
1. FIRST COMMUNITY TRUST NA's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST COMMUNITY TRUST NA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST COMMUNITY TRUST NA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST COMMUNITY TRUST NA keeps buying