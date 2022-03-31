First Community Trust Na Buys Microsoft Corp, Flexsteel Industries Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF

New Purchases: XLE, ZIMV, STT, TM, LEG, LIN, SU, KTB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Flexsteel Industries Inc, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, McDonald's Corp, sells Vanguard Total International Stock, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, , Amazon.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Community Trust Na. As of 2022Q1, First Community Trust Na owns 355 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,459 shares, 10.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,582 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.81% Deere & Co (DE) - 14,119 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.73% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 39,492 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 29,772 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.06%

First Community Trust Na initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71. The stock is now traded at around $76.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na initiated holding in ZimVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,048 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na initiated holding in Toyota Motor Corp. The purchase prices were between $156.34 and $211.37, with an estimated average price of $187.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 57 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $78.17 and $103.77, with an estimated average price of $92.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na initiated holding in Kontoor Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.79 and $52.32, with an estimated average price of $47.24. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na initiated holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.7 and $34.05, with an estimated average price of $29.65. The stock is now traded at around $32.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 82.81%. The purchase prices were between $275.85 and $334.75, with an estimated average price of $300.8. The stock is now traded at around $299.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.68%. The holding were 27,582 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na added to a holding in Flexsteel Industries Inc by 151.46%. The purchase prices were between $18.48 and $28.45, with an estimated average price of $22.93. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,641 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $44.36 and $51.66, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $46.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 22.60%. The purchase prices were between $61.48 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $75.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,264 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $202.19 and $259.81, with an estimated average price of $230.1. The stock is now traded at around $200.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 476 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 26.57%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $269.69, with an estimated average price of $249.26. The stock is now traded at around $251.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 443 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8.

First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EMU ETF. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $49.76, with an estimated average price of $45.52.

First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in Sanofi SA. The sale prices were between $48.48 and $53.65, with an estimated average price of $51.65.

First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Industrials ETF. The sale prices were between $179.97 and $204.7, with an estimated average price of $191.77.

First Community Trust Na sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.87 and $91.7, with an estimated average price of $88.41.