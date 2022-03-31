First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen Buys Autodesk Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc

New Purchases: ADSK, APD, UNP, CHTR, PJAN, JEPI, BNS,

Investment company First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen Current Portfolio ) buys Autodesk Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Target Corp, sells Best Buy Co Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Fiserv Inc, Honeywell International Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen. As of 2022Q1, First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen owns 129 stocks with a total value of $331 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 138,885 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,827 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.32% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,352 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,300 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.17% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,118 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.7 and $283.72, with an estimated average price of $230.58. The stock is now traded at around $203.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,507 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.27 and $304.24, with an estimated average price of $257.27. The stock is now traded at around $250.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,147 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $238.04 and $276.69, with an estimated average price of $252.38. The stock is now traded at around $242.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,455 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $545.52 and $647.58, with an estimated average price of $587.53. The stock is now traded at around $561.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.07 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,135 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $59.55. The stock is now traded at around $61.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3175.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Target Corp by 96.23%. The purchase prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $215.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,558 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 131,757 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Trinity Industries Inc by 591.29%. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 53,167 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Intel Corp by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 109,418 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 60.57%. The purchase prices were between $102 and $117.17, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,546 shares as of 2022-03-31.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $128.3 and $168.44, with an estimated average price of $147.84.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.19 and $259.81, with an estimated average price of $230.1.

First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $51.2 and $58.63, with an estimated average price of $54.68.