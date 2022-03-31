First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen Buys Autodesk Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Best Buy Co Inc, Capital One Financial Corp, UnitedHealth Group Inc

- New Purchases: ADSK, APD, UNP, CHTR, PJAN, JEPI, BNS,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TGT, PFE, MSFT, TRN, PGR, INTC, TXN, WMT, ABBV, XOM, LLY, SCHB, AAPL, NSC, JNJ, LMT, SHW, MUB, DIS, PG, SBCF, ADBE, SCHA, SPGI, LHX, PEG, GLD, LEN, VTI, BDX, CSCO, RSP, VB,
- Reduced Positions: BBY, COF, UNH, SPY, COST, FISV, HD, DE, HON, CMCSA, HIG, VMW, PNC, RTX, V, ITW, UPS, AEP, C, EQIX, TMO, EMN, LIN, APH, WH, CVX, CAG, NEE, CCI, VLO, VZ, NNN, DOW, GOOG, PSX, CLX, COP, SYY, XLK, BMY, KO, VBR, O, PEP, IVV, KMB, VYM,
- Sold Out: JPM, BAC, LOW, SPTM,
For the details of First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+national+bank+of+mount+dora%2C+trust+investment+services/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services
- iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) - 138,885 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 29,827 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.32%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,352 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.41%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,300 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.17%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 38,118 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.7 and $283.72, with an estimated average price of $230.58. The stock is now traded at around $203.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 10,507 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.27 and $304.24, with an estimated average price of $257.27. The stock is now traded at around $250.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,147 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $238.04 and $276.69, with an estimated average price of $252.38. The stock is now traded at around $242.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 6,455 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $545.52 and $647.58, with an estimated average price of $587.53. The stock is now traded at around $561.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,389 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January (PJAN)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January. The purchase prices were between $31.07 and $33.35, with an estimated average price of $32.24. The stock is now traded at around $32.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,135 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $59.55. The stock is now traded at around $61.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,253 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 29.30%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3175.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Target Corp (TGT)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Target Corp by 96.23%. The purchase prices were between $189.9 and $234.17, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $215.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,558 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 31.44%. The purchase prices were between $45.75 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $51.88. The stock is now traded at around $52.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 131,757 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Trinity Industries Inc by 591.29%. The purchase prices were between $27.57 and $35.32, with an estimated average price of $30.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 53,167 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Intel Corp by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 109,418 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 60.57%. The purchase prices were between $102 and $117.17, with an estimated average price of $108.15. The stock is now traded at around $116.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,546 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $128.3 and $168.44, with an estimated average price of $147.84.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $38.34 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $45.18.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.19 and $259.81, with an estimated average price of $230.1.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM)
First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investmen sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $51.2 and $58.63, with an estimated average price of $54.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services. Also check out:
1. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services's Undervalued Stocks
2. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services's Top Growth Companies, and
3. First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First National Bank of Mount Dora, Trust Investment Services keeps buying