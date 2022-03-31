Spence Asset Management Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, SVB Financial Group, Sells Digital Turbine Inc, Shopify Inc, CoStar Group Inc

New Purchases: PLTR, TECH, SIVB, GRN, EWW,

PLTR, TECH, SIVB, GRN, EWW, Added Positions: ADBE, IDXX, NOW, VEEV, MSFT, SI, TYL, ISRG, QQQ, MDB, ROKU, SCHP, VNQ,

ADBE, IDXX, NOW, VEEV, MSFT, SI, TYL, ISRG, QQQ, MDB, ROKU, SCHP, VNQ, Reduced Positions: APPS, SHOP, VIRT, MA, SPY, IHI, IPAY, IGV, AGG,

APPS, SHOP, VIRT, MA, SPY, IHI, IPAY, IGV, AGG, Sold Out: CSGP, CYRX, AMZN, VXUS, FLOT, IEFA, ITOT, SCHD, AAPL, JPS, KMI, SPIB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, SVB Financial Group, Adobe Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, sells Digital Turbine Inc, Shopify Inc, CoStar Group Inc, CryoPort Inc, Virtu Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spence Asset Management. As of 2022Q1, Spence Asset Management owns 35 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Visa Inc (V) - 174,920 shares, 10.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 103,915 shares, 9.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 11,465 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 80,285 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 77,995 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $18.53, with an estimated average price of $13.34. The stock is now traded at around $13.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 1,392,833 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $353.85 and $487.79, with an estimated average price of $412.15. The stock is now traded at around $434.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.23%. The holding were 27,741 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $494.35 and $737.77, with an estimated average price of $608.54. The stock is now traded at around $510.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.98%. The holding were 19,807 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 08/09/2049 USD . The purchase prices were between $22.5 and $37.88, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $30.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 21,351 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Spence Asset Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.99 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $53.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,354 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 56.65%. The purchase prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12. The stock is now traded at around $444.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 48,611 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Spence Asset Management added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 43.49%. The purchase prices were between $466.52 and $631.01, with an estimated average price of $525.51. The stock is now traded at around $534.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 41,301 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in CoStar Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53.27 and $78.84, with an estimated average price of $66.5.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in CryoPort Inc. The sale prices were between $26.99 and $56.72, with an estimated average price of $37.88.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $55.33 and $64.59, with an estimated average price of $60.8.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $70.74.

Spence Asset Management sold out a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $74.65 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $78.1.