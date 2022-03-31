Meyer Handelman Co Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Viatris Inc

New Purchases: BR, SPGI, HES,

BR, SPGI, HES, Added Positions: ZBH, TJX, CRM, NVDA, GOOG, TGT, VZ, AMZN, FB, V, BA, PARA, APTV, DIS, ATVI, QCOM, PPG, INTC, TSLA, RTX, XEL, OTIS, ALL, REGN, MDT, ETR, ETN, GLW, COP, C, CMCSA, LW, YUMC, BABA, AEP, ALLE, PSX, SRE, SLG,

ZBH, TJX, CRM, NVDA, GOOG, TGT, VZ, AMZN, FB, V, BA, PARA, APTV, DIS, ATVI, QCOM, PPG, INTC, TSLA, RTX, XEL, OTIS, ALL, REGN, MDT, ETR, ETN, GLW, COP, C, CMCSA, LW, YUMC, BABA, AEP, ALLE, PSX, SRE, SLG, Reduced Positions: NUE, CVX, PG, FCX, MPC, SLB, LLY, GE, GS, WEC, WBA, OXY, JNJ, GSK, T, CVS, BP, SYF, AVNS, MSI, MRO, CI,

NUE, CVX, PG, FCX, MPC, SLB, LLY, GE, GS, WEC, WBA, OXY, JNJ, GSK, T, CVS, BP, SYF, AVNS, MSI, MRO, CI, Sold Out: KD, BK, VTRS, OGN,

Rye Brook, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Salesforce Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, sells Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Viatris Inc, Organon, Avanos Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meyer Handelman Co. As of 2022Q1, Meyer Handelman Co owns 190 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MEYER HANDELMAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meyer+handelman+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 549,550 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 545,628 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 605,694 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 464,762 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,405,853 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $153.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24. The stock is now traded at around $410.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.79 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $94.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 55.63%. The purchase prices were between $108.33 and $129.58, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,245 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $58.33 and $76.72, with an estimated average price of $67.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 117,785 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 78.55%. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,320 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Salesforce Inc by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $190.54 and $255.46, with an estimated average price of $215.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,915 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 67.68%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $223.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,905 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 69.24%. The purchase prices were between $97.63 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $133.5. The stock is now traded at around $111.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,555 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $15.11.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $49.63 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $56.96.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.23.

Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $39.36, with an estimated average price of $34.21.