Meyer Handelman Co Buys Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Bank of New York Mellon Corp, Viatris Inc

- New Purchases: BR, SPGI, HES,
- Added Positions: ZBH, TJX, CRM, NVDA, GOOG, TGT, VZ, AMZN, FB, V, BA, PARA, APTV, DIS, ATVI, QCOM, PPG, INTC, TSLA, RTX, XEL, OTIS, ALL, REGN, MDT, ETR, ETN, GLW, COP, C, CMCSA, LW, YUMC, BABA, AEP, ALLE, PSX, SRE, SLG,
- Reduced Positions: NUE, CVX, PG, FCX, MPC, SLB, LLY, GE, GS, WEC, WBA, OXY, JNJ, GSK, T, CVS, BP, SYF, AVNS, MSI, MRO, CI,
- Sold Out: KD, BK, VTRS, OGN,
For the details of MEYER HANDELMAN CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meyer+handelman+co/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 549,550 shares, 6.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 545,628 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 605,694 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
- Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 464,762 shares, 3.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 1,405,853 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio.
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $140.89 and $180.95, with an estimated average price of $153.37. The stock is now traded at around $159.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,075 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $373.37 and $461.1, with an estimated average price of $407.24. The stock is now traded at around $410.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,525 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Hess Corp (HES)
Meyer Handelman Co initiated holding in Hess Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.79 and $109.08, with an estimated average price of $94.78. The stock is now traded at around $106.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,700 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 55.63%. The purchase prices were between $108.33 and $129.58, with an estimated average price of $120.48. The stock is now traded at around $127.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 48,245 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 32.31%. The purchase prices were between $58.33 and $76.72, with an estimated average price of $67.01. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 117,785 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 78.55%. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,320 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Salesforce Inc (CRM)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Salesforce Inc by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $190.54 and $255.46, with an estimated average price of $215.18. The stock is now traded at around $200.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,915 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 67.68%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $223.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 11,905 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Meyer Handelman Co added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 69.24%. The purchase prices were between $97.63 and $174.12, with an estimated average price of $133.5. The stock is now traded at around $111.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,555 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $11.28 and $19.37, with an estimated average price of $15.11.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $49.63 and $63.66, with an estimated average price of $56.96.Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $9.81 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.23.Sold Out: Organon & Co (OGN)
Meyer Handelman Co sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $30.45 and $39.36, with an estimated average price of $34.21.
