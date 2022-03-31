Hall Laurie J Trustee Buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells , Teladoc Health Inc, Fiserv Inc

New Purchases: AMD, PACB, HPE, DDD, FANUY, ICHR, ZIMV,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, Medtronic PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, sells , Teladoc Health Inc, Fiserv Inc, Arch Capital Group, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hall Laurie J Trustee. As of 2022Q1, Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 324 stocks with a total value of $260 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,479 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,516 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 32,052 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 55,707 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 64,517 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $103.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 59,652 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.43 and $20.9, with an estimated average price of $11.53. The stock is now traded at around $8.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 88,185 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $15.41 and $17.64, with an estimated average price of $16.79. The stock is now traded at around $15.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,505 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in Fanuc Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.29 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $18.99. The stock is now traded at around $17.247500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in 3D Systems Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.65 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $17.45. The stock is now traded at around $15.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee initiated holding in ZimVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.47 and $45.75, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $22.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 23 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 22.72%. The purchase prices were between $100.58 and $112.38, with an estimated average price of $105.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 25,140 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 334.65%. The purchase prices were between $121.35 and $138.22, with an estimated average price of $130.38. The stock is now traded at around $129.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,208 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc by 73.17%. The purchase prices were between $5.64 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $7.68. The stock is now traded at around $8.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 710 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Unifi Inc by 93.75%. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $24.24, with an estimated average price of $19.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 310 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Cara Therapeutics Inc by 141.67%. The purchase prices were between $9.94 and $12.65, with an estimated average price of $11.39. The stock is now traded at around $12.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee added to a holding in Stratasys Ltd by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $21.07 and $27.89, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $23.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 360 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $173.16 and $225.2, with an estimated average price of $197.27.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.07 and $48.56, with an estimated average price of $46.51.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Heineken NV. The sale prices were between $42.97 and $59.14, with an estimated average price of $52.28.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $43.43 and $60.13, with an estimated average price of $53.46.

Hall Laurie J Trustee sold out a holding in Smartsheet Inc. The sale prices were between $43.2 and $76.43, with an estimated average price of $57.17.