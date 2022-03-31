Advisory Resource Group Buys PGIM Total Return Bond ETF, Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Xtrack

- New Purchases: PTRB, XLY, ZI,
- Added Positions: QDPL, IXUS, DBAW, SMMD, IUSB, XLE, MMM, AMZN, INTC, DHI, JAAA, XLRE, JEPI, BKAG, FB, PULS, XLF, EMB, PFFD, BKIE, PYPL, PHYL, SHOP, SQ, CSCO, SPEM, MRK, AMAT, NFLX, MSFT, JNJ, U, ZTS, VEEV, UBER, TT, MA, NVDA, OKTA, QQQ, C, AMD, DHR, INTU, GRMN, TSM, RPRX, CB, CNI, NOW, T, SONY, ASML, NET, TSLA, TTD, AAPL, GOOG, ACN, ABB, MUB, JCI, LRCX, MGA, INFY, IT, NVS, NVO, ETN, DKNG, DOCU, SLF, HMC, MFC, CFLT, ROKU, ZG, AGG,
- Reduced Positions: BKLC, COP, HPI, XLI, PECO, REVS, EMSG, CVS, INDS, SRVR, TSN, GD, AFL, HAL, CUZ, FITB, OKE, RIO, FPX, RY, FMB, XLV, SMB, DTN,
- Sold Out: DIAL, SHYL, XLP, BKHY, ADBE, LULU, HD,
For the details of Advisory Resource Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/advisory+resource+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Advisory Resource Group
- PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) - 666,495 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Phillips 66 (PSX) - 356,110 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56%
- ConocoPhillips (COP) - 282,638 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.3%
- Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40 (QDPL) - 693,065 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.70%
- JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 216,554 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.05 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.933200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.7%. The holding were 666,495 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $162.94 and $209.99, with an estimated average price of $182.95. The stock is now traded at around $180.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 13,984 shares as of 2022-03-31.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $61.46, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,866 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40 (QDPL)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40 by 56.70%. The purchase prices were between $31.93 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.195900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 693,065 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $72.2, with an estimated average price of $67.83. The stock is now traded at around $66.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,341 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF (DBAW)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 132,338 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in 3M Co by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $140.96 and $181.02, with an estimated average price of $159.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,362 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3175.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 422 shares as of 2022-03-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $223.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,815 shares as of 2022-03-31.Sold Out: Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $20.06.Sold Out: Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF (SHYL)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.68 and $46.87, with an estimated average price of $45.96.Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $71.12 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $75.05.Sold Out: BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $50.33 and $54.32, with an estimated average price of $52.42.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12.Sold Out: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)
Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $289.24 and $387.56, with an estimated average price of $325.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of Advisory Resource Group. Also check out:
1. Advisory Resource Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Advisory Resource Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Advisory Resource Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Advisory Resource Group keeps buying
- High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio
- Top dividend stocks of Warren Buffett
- Top dividend stocks of George Soros