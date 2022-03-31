Advisory Resource Group Buys PGIM Total Return Bond ETF, Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, Sells BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Xtrack

New Purchases: PTRB, XLY, ZI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PGIM Total Return Bond ETF, Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40, Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF, sells BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF, Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF, Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisory Resource Group. As of 2022Q1, Advisory Resource Group owns 140 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) - 666,495 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Phillips 66 (PSX) - 356,110 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 282,638 shares, 8.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.3% Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40 (QDPL) - 693,065 shares, 7.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.70% JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) - 216,554 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.05 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $47.76. The stock is now traded at around $45.933200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.7%. The holding were 666,495 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $162.94 and $209.99, with an estimated average price of $182.95. The stock is now traded at around $180.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 13,984 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $61.46, with an estimated average price of $53.61. The stock is now traded at around $56.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,866 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 40 by 56.70%. The purchase prices were between $31.93 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.195900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.71%. The holding were 693,065 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.33%. The purchase prices were between $61.54 and $72.2, with an estimated average price of $67.83. The stock is now traded at around $66.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 63,341 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Xtrackers MSCI All World ex US Hedged Equity ETF by 26.84%. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $34.13, with an estimated average price of $32.53. The stock is now traded at around $32.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 132,338 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in 3M Co by 21.40%. The purchase prices were between $140.96 and $181.02, with an estimated average price of $159.16. The stock is now traded at around $150.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 16,362 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $2720.29 and $3408.09, with an estimated average price of $3092.09. The stock is now traded at around $3175.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 422 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $223.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,815 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $19.1 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $20.06.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Xtrackers Short Duration High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.68 and $46.87, with an estimated average price of $45.96.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $71.12 and $77.27, with an estimated average price of $75.05.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF. The sale prices were between $50.33 and $54.32, with an estimated average price of $52.42.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $411.5 and $564.37, with an estimated average price of $481.12.

Advisory Resource Group sold out a holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The sale prices were between $289.24 and $387.56, with an estimated average price of $325.26.