Vigilare Wealth Management Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Honeywell International Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, Sells iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Alerian MLP ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Short S&P500, Honeywell International Inc, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, Marvell Technology Inc, sells iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, Alerian MLP ETF, iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vigilare Wealth Management. As of 2022Q1, Vigilare Wealth Management owns 137 stocks with a total value of $122 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vigilare Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vigilare+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 58,996 shares, 7.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 52,275 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.9% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,498 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.19% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 15,398 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,365 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.76%

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $13.54 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $14.45. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $219.43, with an estimated average price of $196.46. The stock is now traded at around $193.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,467 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.33 and $61.57, with an estimated average price of $59.55. The stock is now traded at around $61.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,450 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.25 and $89.43, with an estimated average price of $72.14. The stock is now traded at around $66.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 5,392 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $331.01 and $597.37, with an estimated average price of $417.64. The stock is now traded at around $368.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 815 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $83.21 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $84.45. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 3,573 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 51.10%. The purchase prices were between $106.61 and $114.33, with an estimated average price of $110.97. The stock is now traded at around $112.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 14,568 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 40.64%. The purchase prices were between $455.89 and $520.82, with an estimated average price of $481.86. The stock is now traded at around $531.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,246 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1045.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 89.06%. The purchase prices were between $524 and $644.92, with an estimated average price of $574.18. The stock is now traded at around $587.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 881 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 25.54%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $103.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,879 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $140.6 and $164.3, with an estimated average price of $151.53. The stock is now traded at around $161.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,280 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF. The sale prices were between $36.82 and $39.77, with an estimated average price of $38.3.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $78.75, with an estimated average price of $68.71.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $186.89 and $257.93, with an estimated average price of $225.99.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF. The sale prices were between $66.69 and $78.4, with an estimated average price of $72.55.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $7.81 and $20.45, with an estimated average price of $11.62.

Vigilare Wealth Management sold out a holding in KB Home. The sale prices were between $32.38 and $49.38, with an estimated average price of $39.51.