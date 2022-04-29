First Western Financial, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, April 28

DENVER, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. ( MYFW), a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado (“First Western”), announced today that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after the markets close on Thursday, April 28, 2022.



Management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time/12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 29, 2022, to discuss First Western’s financial results. Analysts and investors may participate in the question-and-answer session. The conference call will be webcast live on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website.

Conference Call, Webcast and Replay Information:

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022

Time: 10:00 a.m. MT / 12:00 p.m. ET

Telephone Access: (877) 405-1628

Telephone Replay (available through May 6, 2022): (855) 859-2056 (domestic); access code 3759275

Webcast Access: A live webcast will be available on the News & Events page of First Western’s investor relations website. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About First Western Financial, Inc.

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming and California. First Western Financial, Inc. and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.”

Contacts:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Tony Rossi

310-622-8221

[email protected]

