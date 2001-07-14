Sinclair Promotes Keith Pelletier to President, Dielectric

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced the promotion of Keith Pelletier to President of its Dielectric subsidiary. Pelletier has been employed by Dielectric for 25 years and has operated as Vice-President, General Manager of the RF antenna and system manufacturer since Sinclair acquired the assets in 2013.

Previous President, Andy Whiteside, who is retiring this summer, said, “Keith has in-depth engineering and manufacturing experience coupled with strong leadership skills and excellent rapport with Dielectric’s customer base.” He added, “Keith recognized early on the unprecedented demands that the US Spectrum Repack would place on the industry, and drove his team to develop and implement the innovative engineering and manufacturing process changes that resulted in Dielectric providing over 85% of the TV antennas to the Repack program – a key factor in ensuring the timely success of the Repack effort.”

Pelletier earned his B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Maine, Orono. He has gained experience working with all of Dielectric’s products and services, authoring numerous technical papers and presenting at major engineering conferences. He is well known and respected throughout the industry and will continue to lead innovation at Dielectric in support of US and overseas broadcasters.

Pelletier said, “I am looking forward to leading the company into the future. Dielectric will continue to embrace change and lead efforts to stay on the cutting edge of technology and manufacturing while solving broadcasters’ future RF needs.”

About Dielectric

Based in Raymond, Maine, Dielectric LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Dielectric is a leading provider of innovative broadcast products. Now celebrating its 80th year of operation, the company builds and delivers antennas and RF systems optimized for every TV and FM radio broadcast need since 1942. Dielectric is an innovative, customer-centric organization with a long history of engineering excellence in designing and manufacturing high-quality broadcast solutions. As a trust partner of broadcasters worldwide, Dielectric maintains its legacy of advanced, precision RF solutions while building in features that prepare broadcasters for the future. More information can be accessed at www.dielectric.com .

About Sinclair:

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair’s content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220406006057/en/