World Finance Executive Lindsay Caulder Named One of HRO Today's CHRO of the Year Award Finalists

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2022 / Lindsay Caulder, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at World Finance, was selected as a finalist for HRO Today's 2022 CHRO of the Year Award . The award recognizes chief human resource officers who are leaders in their industry with an ability to adapt and transform in their competitive business landscape.

"Lindsay is such an integral part of our leadership team at World Finance. She brings passion and vision to our team and has been instrumental in helping World foster an energetic and supportive culture across the entire company," said Chad Prashad, president and CEO of World Acceptance Corporation, parent company of World Finance. "We are thrilled to see Lindsay recognized for her hard work and so proud of her for this achievement."

Caulder joined World Finance in 2016 and has worked to build a strong company culture that fosters upward mobility, offers competitive benefit packages, and encourages a supportive and fun environment for the company's team members. Most recently, Caulder and her team led an integrated effort to overhaul the company's mission and values, aligning them with the way that World has transformed through the years. World Finance sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart committed to the communities it serves and its more than 3,200 team members across the country.

World's emphasis on workplace culture, driven by Lindsay's efforts, has earned the company back-to-back national Top Workplaces recognitions in 2021 and 2022 and multiple regional Top Workplaces awards in states and cities across the country, including New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Caulder is one of only 33 national finalists for the CHRO of the Year Award. The winner will be announced at the 2022 HRO Today Forum North America May 2-4 in Philadelphia.

About World Acceptance Corporation

Since 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has helped millions of people unlock their "financial good." World aids customers in overall financial wellness, celebrating the hundreds of thousands of customers able to achieve mainstream credit each year. Headquartered in Greenville, SC, World reaches over one million customers annually - turning their financial possibility into reality through services like personal loans and tax preparation. With over 1,200 branches in 16 states, World is proudly rooted in the communities it serves. World sets itself apart as the financial partner with heart, offering an ever-expanding menu of customer-focused services and a commitment to teamwork, community, and care.

