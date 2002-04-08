SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TUFN, TMX, CNR, MGI

NEW YORK, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (: TUFN)’s sale to Turn/River Capital for $13.00 per share in cash. If you are a Tufin shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (: TMX)’s sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (: CNR)’s sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $24.65 in cash per share. If you are a Cornerstone shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MoneyGram International, Inc. ( MGI)’s sale to funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC for $11.00 per share in cash. If you are a MoneyGram shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

