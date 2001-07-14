Disruptions Drive Australian Firms to Seek Support From Procurement Service Providers

Under pressure from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many Australian enterprises are engaging service providers to help transform their procurement operations for the first time, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Procurement BPO and Transformation Services Report for Australia finds that in the wake of recent disruptions, companies with poor supply chain and procurement capabilities now face significant risk of business failure. The pandemic drastically changed the procurement landscape in Australia, as lockdowns, closed borders, remote work and increasing risk made operations more difficult and strategic planning harder than ever.

“The unpredictability of supply, demand and financial indicators will reverberate throughout the Australian market in the foreseeable future,” said Harald Joss, director, Global Business Operations, for ISG in Australia.

Australian companies have been slower than those in other countries to seek BPO services for procurement, due to long-term indecisiveness about BPO in general, the report says. They have shown greater interest in transformation services, given their overall need to optimize and digitalize business operations.

ISG predicts procurement organizations in Australia will begin to migrate toward BPO, following the adoption of BPO for other functions such as finance and HR. One reason: Market bubbles, created by both competition for skilled resources and changing relationships with key sourcing markets such as China, have made procurement skills more expensive.

“Faced with unprecedented challenges, Australian enterprises are turning to both BPO and transformation service providers to maximize limited procurement resources,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research.

Enterprises are also scrambling to make procurement more sustainable, though they have been more insulated from this requirement than their U.S. or European counterparts, ISG says. The report contains additional insights on this trend and others, including the impact of complex supplier contracting models in Australia.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Procurement BPO and Transformation Services Report for Australia evaluates the capabilities of 18 providers across two quadrants: BPO Services and Digital Transformation Services.

The report names Accenture, GEP, IBM and Infosys as Leaders in both quadrants and Genpact and PwC as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, ArcBlue and Canon Business Services are named Rising Stars — companies with “promising portfolios” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition — in one quadrant each.

A customized version of the report is available from GEP.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Procurement BPO and Transformation Services Report for Australia is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

