PureTech Health: Notice of Results

PureTech+Health+plc (Nasdaq: PRTC, LSE: PRTC) ("PureTech" or the "Company") plans to publish its annual report and financial results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT / 7:00 AM BST. The report will include the Company’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its cash balance for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. PureTech also plans to provide an overview of progress across its Wholly Owned Pipeline and Founded Entities in addition to the Company’s approach to environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices, along with other business and strategy progress and updates.

A presentation and conference call to discuss the results will take place at 9:00 AM EDT / 2:00 PM BST on the day of publication, and a webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.puretechhealth.com%2Fevents-presentations.

About PureTech Health

PureTech is a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing highly differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders, among others. The Company has created a broad and deep pipeline through the expertise of its experienced research and development team and its extensive network of scientists, clinicians and industry leaders. This pipeline, which is being advanced both internally and through PureTech's Founded Entities, is comprised of 25 therapeutics and therapeutic candidates, including two that have received both U.S. FDA clearance and European marketing authorization, as of the date of PureTech's most recently filed Half Year Report and corresponding Form 6-K. All of the underlying programs and platforms that resulted in this pipeline of therapeutic candidates were initially identified or discovered and then advanced by the PureTech team through key validation points based on the Company's unique insights into the biology of the brain, immune and gut, or BIG, systems and the interface between those systems, referred to as the BIG Axis.

