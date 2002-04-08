Fobi Announces CheckPoint Contract With Large US Stock Exchange to Provide Digital Venue Management & Access

VANCOUVER, BC, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. Inc. (FOBI:TSXV FOBIF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a leader in automated venue management and access solutions, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a one year Agreement with a large US stock exchange to provide Fobi’s CheckPoint digital venue management and access solution. Fobi is enabling this stock exchange to provide an automated, contactless, and verified point of entry, making it easier and safer for their employees, clients, and visitors to access their venues. With the highest level of data security and privacy, CheckPoint ensures their visitors’ best interests for security and safety are protected across their conference locations, offices, meeting rooms, and other venues. Fobi services for the stock exchange will launch this quarter and Fobi will earn revenue on this deal through an initial setup fee and ongoing revenue from a per pass license fee.



The Stock Exchange is a global destination welcoming staff and guests through its front doors for the iconic bell ringing ceremonies, influential in-studio media interviews and corporate entertaining and hospitality. By using CheckPoint, the entry process is automated so each visitor can have their ID verified before they visit and check in with the new contactless Fobi 2.0 Smart Tap devices, making it easier, faster, and safer to enter the venue when they get there. The system will log who visited and when and will turn off access automatically for those people whose access rights have expired.

Fobi CEO Rob Anson stated: “We identified a big gap in regard to the user and operational experience for the venue access and management vertical.

The premise and foundation of our CheckPoint Venue access solution provides a secure, simplified and automated user experience to help facilitate a streamlined access and entry aspect to all controlled events.

I am extremely grateful to launch our CheckPoint solution with two of the largest global event and venue operators.

I believe that the Fobi CheckPoint and venue management solution is now extremely well positioned to experience continued success and I am looking forward to continue to raise the bar in regards to setting new standards for user experience and continue to deliver new operational innovation.”

About Fobi

Fobi is a cutting-edge data intelligence company that helps our clients turn real-time data into actionable insights and personalized customer engagement to generate increased profits. Fobi’s unique IoT device has the ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure to enable data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms creating highly scalable solutions for our global clients. Fobi partners with some of the largest companies in the world to deliver best-in-class solutions and operates globally in the retail, telecom, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and hospitality & tourism industries.

Fobi AI Inc.
Rob Anson, CEO
T : +1 877-754-5336 Ext. 3
E: [email protected]

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or information, including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives.

