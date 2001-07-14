KRISPY KREME® Returns Popular Original Glazed® Cinnamon Roll; Launches 'Cinnamon Sundays'

The best cinnamon roll you’ve ever tasted is returning as an every Sunday exclusive at participating Krispy Kreme shops throughout the country.

Introduced last fall, Krispy Kreme’s best-ever Original Glazed® Cinnamon Roll is now available on “Cinnamon Sundays” – individually or in a special four pack – at shops, online and via delivery.

Krispy Kreme put its spin on the iconic sweet treat in September 2021 – light and airy, hand-rolled to perfection and covered in Krispy Kreme’s iconic Original Glaze. Fans’ enthusiasm has been matched by their demand for the Original Glazed® Cinnamon Roll to be added to the permanent menu.

“Our Original Glazed Cinnamon Roll was very well received when we introduced it last year for a limited time. When we get a fan reaction like that, we want to give them what they want. And there’s no cinnamon roll better than ours; hand-cut and covered in our iconic Original Glaze,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

