Lattice Semiconductor Schedules First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call

Lattice+Semiconductor+Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2022 conference call on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Jim Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sherri Luther, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss Lattice Semiconductor’s financial results and business outlook.

The dial-in number for the live audio call beginning on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time is 1-888-684-5603 or 1-918-398-4852 with conference identification number 2493099. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of www.latticesemi.com.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, Weibo, or Youku.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005298/en/