NanoString Launches New nCounter Pro Analysis System

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the commercial unveiling of the nCounter® Pro Analysis System, the next generation of the nCounter instrument platform. The new system requires minimal bioinformatics support and includes a new operating system, modern cybersecurity improvements, helping to keep data secure from unauthorized access, corruption or theft, and an expansive menu to support biomanufacturing and translational research.

The nCounter Pro Analysis System offers a seamless workflow and simple, fully automated gene expression profiling with direct digital detection. Additionally, the nCounter Pro Analysis System has been validated to enable a 21 CFR Part 11 environment, relevant in particular to many pharmaceutical customers. Advanced, cloud-based analytics specific to nCounter Pro data is available through ROSALIND, a collaborative data analysis platform. This enables complex data sets to be more easily managed and analyzed without the need for programming knowledge, saving significant time to achieve results and biological insights.

“This launch represents NanoString’s commitment to developing innovative tools to advance our understanding of biology," said John Gerace, Chief Commercial Officer, NanoString. "The new nCounter Pro Analysis System makes it easy to visualize data through available cloud-based analytics tools, getting publication-ready results in 24 hours, allowing researchers to focus more of their time on generating insights from their data."

The nCounter Pro Analysis System is compatible with the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler, which provides spatial context for the biological data, creating an entirely new dimension of knowledge. Learn more about the nCounter Pro Analysis System at NanoString booth #1719 at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana, from April 8-13.

Since the nCounter platform was released in 2008, the technology has been cited in over 5,300 peer-reviewed publications. For more information about the nCounter Pro Analysis System, visit www.nanostring.com%2FnCounterPro.

The development of new and innovative pre-built panels continues to drive the expansion of the nCounter platform across a broad range of research applications. The company has added panels addressing interests throughout research, clinical studies, and biomanufacturing, including new panels for Stem Cell Characterization, Host Immune Response, Immune Exhaustion, TCR Diversity, Canine IO, and most recently, Cardiovascular Disease Pathophysiology.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides three platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 5,300 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in more than 100 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005313/en/