CANO HEALTH, INC. (NYSE: CANO) SHAREHOLDER CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO)

Did you lose money on investments in Cano Health? If so, please visit Cano Health, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected] to discuss your rights.



NEW YORK, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in a securities class action lawsuit that has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the securities of Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano” or the “Company”) f/k/a Jaws Acquisition Corp. (“Jaws”) (: CANO) between May 18, 2020 and February 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida and alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Cano provides primary care medical services to its members in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company owns and operates medical centers, as well as operates pharmacies.

Cano used to be a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) and operated under the name “Jaws Acquisition Corp.” On June 3, 2021, Jaws consummated a merger with Primary Care (ITC) Intermediate Holdings, LLC (“PCIH”), whereby, among other things, Jaws changed its name to “Cano Health, Inc.” and began to provide primary care medical services (the “Business Combination”).

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Cano overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to acquiring target businesses; (ii) accordingly, Cano performed inadequate due diligence into whether the Company, post-Business Combination, could properly account for the timing of revenue recognition as prescribed by ASC 606, particularly with respect to Medicare risk adjustments; (iii) as a result, the Company misstated its capitated revenue, direct patient expense, accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs, and accounts payable and accrued expenses; (iv) accordingly, the Company was at an increased risk of failing to timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 28, 2022, Cano issued a press release “announc[ing] it will delay its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release, conference call and 2022 guidance updates, previously scheduled for Monday, February 28, 2022.” In explaining the delay, Cano advised that “in the course of finalizing its audit of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company and its independent auditor . . . identified certain potential non-cash adjustments to account for revenue recognition under accounting standard ASC 606.” Specifically, Cano advised that “[t]he adjustments relate to how and when the Company accrues revenue related to Medicare Risk Adjustments” and that “[t]he adjustments are expected to impact the timing of revenue recognition, by delaying recognition of certain amounts related to the Medicare Risk Adjustment to subsequent periods[.]”

On this news, Cano’s Class A common stock price fell $0.32 per share, or 6.17%, to close at $4.87 per share on February 28, 2022.

On March 14, 2022, Cano filed its annual report for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 10-K”). That filing stated, inter alia, that “[t]he correction in the timing of revenue recognition under ASC 606 resulted in adjustments to capitated revenue, direct patient expense, accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs, and accounts payable and accrued expenses[,]” and that the Company therefore “restated its financial statements for each of the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 in the [2021 10-K.]” For example, the 2021 10-K reported that, as restated, capitated revenue decreased 2.13% for the three months ended March 31, 2021; 13.11% for the three months ended June 30, 2021; and 5.58% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2022 . A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased CANO securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Cano Health, Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit or contact Peter Allocco at (212) 951-2030 or [email protected].

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2022 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information:

Peter Allocco

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(212) 951-2030

[email protected]