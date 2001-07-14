Avery Dennison Announces Upcoming Investor Events

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) today announced the following investor events:

First quarter 2022 earnings conference call on Tuesday, April 26th at 12:00 p.m. ET. The company’s first quarter news release will be issued that morning at 6:45 a.m. ET. This event will be webcast live, and a replay will be available on Avery Dennison's Investor Relations website (www.investors.averydennison.com).

Avery Dennison management will participate in the BMO Chemical and Packaging Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 22nd.

About Avery Dennison:

