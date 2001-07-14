AECOM to serve as Lead Engineering Firm for the Texas Department of Transportation's Southeast Connector project

AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, today announced it is serving as Lead Engineering Firm for the team selected by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to deliver the Southeast Connector, a project that aims to improve mobility, safety, and transportation options for travelers in the Fort Worth area. In this role, AECOM will work with Kiewit Engineering Group, Inc. to support South-Point Constructors, a fully integrated joint venture between Kiewit Infrastructure South Co. and Austin Bridge & Road, LP, with a combined 140 years’ experience delivering projects for TxDOT.

“AECOM is pleased to serve as Lead Engineering Firm for the South-Point Constructors joint venture, a partnership that brings together world class talent and resources in the planning, design, construction, and management of transportation systems,” said Jennifer Aument, chief executive of AECOM’s global Transportation business. “We look forward to supporting the team with our extensive local expertise and global reach in producing high-quality solutions for transportation clients, employing a cohesive and comprehensive approach to the Southeast Connector project that prioritizes equity, safety, and quality.”

The nearly $1.6 billion base-bid Southeast Connector project consists of the design, construction, and maintenance of over 16 miles of non-tolled freeways, frontages, and local access in the Fort Worth area at interchanges I-820, I-20, and US 287. Once delivered, the design-build project is anticipated to improve overall mobility, operational efficiency, accessibility, safety, and emergency response within the city limits.

“We’re proud to uphold TxDOT’s standards and values to deliver technical solutions that will help the Southeast Connector project progress efficiently, fairly, and with industry-leading innovation standards,” said Travis Boone, chief executive of AECOM’s U.S. West region. “We’re excited to work alongside our South-Point Constructors partners, building upon our respective successful and longstanding relationships with TxDOT to provide additional capacity in response to the current and future travel demands of the Fort Worth community.”

South-Point Constructors’ safety-first, construction-driven design solutions for the Southeast Connector project focus on continued mobility with minimized impact to the traveling public. Using a unique and integrated project controls technology platform, the joint venture will manage risk and outcomes with real-time visibility and actionable insights across the scope, cost, and schedule of the project. In addition, the design and construction teams are committed to implementing a proactive approach to optimizing disadvantaged business enterprise requirements and supporting a culture of equity and inclusion.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the world’s trusted infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy, and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.3 billion in fiscal year 2021. See how we are delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this communication other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives for future operations, profitability, strategic value creation, coronavirus impacts, risk profile and investment strategies, and any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance, and the expected financial and operational results of AECOM. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could differ materially from those projected or assumed in any of our forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results, performance and achievements, or industry results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in our forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our business is cyclical and vulnerable to economic downturns and client spending reductions; impacts caused by the coronavirus and the related economic instability and market volatility, including the reaction of governments to the coronavirus, including any prolonged period of travel, commercial or other similar restrictions, the delay in commencement, or temporary or permanent halting of construction, infrastructure or other projects, requirements that we remove our employees or personnel from the field for their protection, and delays or reductions in planned initiatives by our governmental or commercial clients or potential clients; losses under fixed-price contracts; limited control over operations run through our joint venture entities; liability for misconduct by our employees or consultants; failure to comply with laws or regulations applicable to our business; maintaining adequate surety and financial capacity; high leverage and potential inability to service our debt and guarantees; ability to continue payment of dividends; exposure to Brexit; exposure to political and economic risks in different countries; currency exchange rate fluctuations; retaining and recruiting key technical and management personnel; legal claims; inadequate insurance coverage; environmental law compliance and adequate nuclear indemnification; unexpected adjustments and cancellations related to our backlog; partners and third parties who may fail to satisfy their legal obligations; AECOM Capital real estate development projects; managing pension cost; cybersecurity issues, IT outages and data privacy; risks associated with the benefits and costs of various dispositions such as the sale of our Management Services, self-perform at-risk civil infrastructure and power construction, and oil & gas maintenance and turnaround businesses, including the risk that purchase price adjustments, if any, from those transactions could be unfavorable and any future proceeds owed to us as part of those transactions could be lower than we expect; as well as other additional risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements set forth in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof. We do not intend, and undertake no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement.

