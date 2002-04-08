NRS Partners with OnPoint to Offer Services for Independent Retailers

NEWARK, N.J., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), operator of the nation’s leading point-of-sale (POS) network and payment processing service for independent retailers, today announced a partnership with OnPoint, a leading provider of scan data programs for the independent and small chain C-store market.



Through the partnership, OnPoint will promote the NRS POS system and payment processing service to prospective C-store clients who require a robust POS solution to utilize OnPoint’s scan data programs and full calendar of center-store promotions.

“NRS and OnPoint provide complementary, synergistic offerings to help independent retailers successfully compete against larger retail chains,” said Elie Y. Katz, CEO of NRS. “Our partnership positions both companies to expand our respective networks while providing independent retailers with powerful tools to enhance profitability and extend market reach.”

NRS’ POS network currently provides over 16,000 retailers with powerful tools and services enabling them to compete effectively with large retail chains. NRS’ payment processing solution, NRS PAY, is a rapidly growing credit card and electronic payment processing service utilized by over 8,000 retail stores.

OnPoint’s partnership with NRS is supported by WAM, a nationwide network of distributors in the C-store space and the owner of OnPoint. OnPoint provides scan data services exclusively to the independent and small chain C-stores served by the WAM network.

“A significant portion of the retailers throughout the WAM network are looking for an affordable and easy to use POS system that is compatible with OnPoint, so that they can take advantage of all the value-added services that we provide. Our partnership with NRS provides a best-in-class, turn-key solution for this,” said Win Schiller, President of OnPoint.

About National Retail Solutions (NRS):

National Retail Solutions operates a point-of-sale (POS) terminal-based platform and digital payment processing service for independent retailers and bodega owners nationwide. Retailers utilize NRS offerings to process transactions and manage operations more effectively. Advertisers access the terminal’s digital display network to reach these retailers’ massive, predominantly urban customer bases. Consumer packaged goods (CPG) suppliers leverage the NRS platform to provision promotions, coupons and special offers to independent retailers. NRS is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (: IDT).

A bout OnPoint :

OnPoint is a scan data service provider that was developed specifically to help independent and small chain convenience stores be more competitive and increase profitability. Our powerful scan data solution allows retailers to take advantage of the tobacco scan programs and center-store promotions from the best brands. OnPoint is owned by the WAM group.

About WAM :

WAM is a nation-wide network of 25 convenience store distributors servicing over 13,000 zip codes. These distributors do $10.8 billion in aggregate sales annually and service over 23,000 C-stores, making the WAM group the third largest distribution entity in the c-store channel.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, IDT assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

