Docebo Named One of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies of 2022 by the Financial Times

Docebo+Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today it is among 500 companies recognized in the third annual The+Americas%26rsquo%3B+Fastest+Growing+Companies+2022. This prestigious recognition comes from leading business news publication, The Financial Times, and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

The Financial Times’ third annual ranking recognizes 500 companies that grew fastest among the millions of existing North and South American organizations by considering the highest compound annual growth (CAGR) in revenues between 2017 and 2020. The complete list of winners can be found on FT.com.

Docebo, which grew revenues 66% for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, was named No. 232 on the list. The Company earned its rank with three-year revenue growth of 267.4% and is one of the top seven Canadian technology companies on the list and the seventh highest-ranked TSX listed company.

“Docebo is a strategic partner focused on solving the learning challenges of our customers that are mission-critical to their success. The investments we are making bring innovations forward while enabling our company to deliver consistent and scalable growth,” said Claudio Erba, Founder and CEO of Docebo. “Our technology continually champions learners’ needs and builds a true learning culture within the enterprise organizations we serve. In turn, our focus on the innovative power of our Learning Suite to support the learning and development needs of our expanding global customer base is driving the momentum we continue to build.”

The Financial Times’ Fastest Growing Companies brings additional visibility to the Company’s performance and global presence. Other recent recognition includes Docebo being named one of Deloitte%26rsquo%3Bs+2021+Enterprise+Fast+15%26trade%3B+under+the+Technology+Fast+50%26trade%3B and Fast 500™ winners for the second consecutive year. Additionally, the Company has received nine coveted Brandon Hall Group Excellence in Technology awards for its Learning Suite of products, including six gold medals, in the Learning and Development and Future of Work categories.

Docebo%26rsquo%3Bs+Learning+Suite addresses challenges across the entire learning lifecycle, from content creation and management to delivering training to customers, partners, and employees to measuring learning impact and key business drivers.

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

Learn why enterprises love Docebo by visiting our customer+stories+page.

The Financial Times (FT) is one of the world’s leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy. The FT has a paying readership of more than a million worldwide, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions. FT is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news, and services for the global business community. For more information, visit www.ft.com.

