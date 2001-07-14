Amneal to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 4, 2022

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) announced today that the Company will release its first quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, prior to market open. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast with the investment community at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4, 2022.

The financial results and live webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.amneal.com.

To access the call through a conference line, dial (844) 200-6205 (in the U.S.) or (929) 526-1599 (international callers). The access code for the call is 874223.

A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 (in the U.S.) or +44 (204) 525-0658 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 097886.

