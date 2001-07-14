Gamida Cell to Present Corporate Highlights and Participate in Panel Discussion at the Needham Healthcare Conference

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), the leader in the development of NAM-enabled cell therapies for patients with solid and hematological cancers and other serious diseases, announced that company management will present at the upcoming 21st Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 12, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EDT. Management will discuss 2022 catalysts and potential milestones including executing its U.S. commercial strategy for the launch of the first allogenic stem cell therapy upon U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, accelerating the development of its first-in-class NAM-enabled natural killer (NK) cell therapy, GDA-201, as a new approach for patients with follicular and diffuse large B-cell lymphomas, and expansion of its NAM-enabled cell therapy pipeline with multiple next-generation, genetically engineered NK cells.

Additionally, Julian Adams, Ph.D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell, will participate in a live panel discussion titled “Company Perspectives: Companies Discussing Key Features and Differentiators in the NK Cellular Therapeutics Space,” on April 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. EDT.

The webcast of the presentation will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of Gamida Cell’s website atwww.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.

About NAM Technology

Our NAM-enabling technology is designed to enhance the number and functionality of targeted cells, enabling us to pursue a curative approach that moves beyond what is possible with existing therapies. Leveraging the unique properties of NAM, we are able to expand and metabolically modulate multiple cell types — including stem cells and natural killer cells — with appropriate growth factors to maintain the cells’ active phenotype and enhance potency. This allows us to administer a therapeutic dose of cells that may help cancer patients live longer better lives.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell is pioneering a diverse immunotherapy pipeline of potentially curative cell therapies for patients with solid tumor and blood cancers and other serious blood diseases. We apply a proprietary expansion platform leveraging the properties of NAM to allogeneic cell sources including umbilical cord blood-derived cells and NK cells to create therapies with potential to redefine standards of care. These include omidubicel, an investigational product with potential as a life-saving alternative for patients in need of bone marrow transplant, and a line of modified and unmodified NAM-enabled NK cells targeted at solid tumor and hematological malignancies. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram at @GamidaCellTx.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including with respect to timing of initiation and progress of, and data reported from, the clinical trials of Gamida Cell’s product candidates (including GDA-201), anticipated regulatory filings (including the timing of submission of the BLA for omidubicel to the FDA), commercialization planning efforts, and the potentially life-saving or curative therapeutic and commercial potential of omidubicel, and Gamida Cell’s expectations for the expected clinical development milestones set forth herein. Any statement describing Gamida Cell’s goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic could have on our business, and including the scope, progress and expansion of Gamida Cell’s clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments; and those inherent in the process of developing and commercializing product candidates that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such product candidates. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Risk Factors section and other sections of Gamida Cell’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2022, and other filings that Gamida Cell makes with the SEC from time to time (which are available at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.sec.gov), the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Gamida Cell’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Although Gamida Cell’s forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Gamida Cell. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220407005113/en/