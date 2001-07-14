NeueHealth Announces Participation in Innovative Medicare Model in Six States

NeueHealth, the care delivery and provider enablement business of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG), announced today its participation in the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation’s (CMMI) Global and Professional Direct Contracting Model. Through its participation, NeueHealth will extend its unique enablement platform and fully aligned model of care to approximately 50,000 Medicare beneficiaries through approximately 2,000 affiliated primary care providers in California, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Missouri, and Kansas.

“NeueHealth’s integrated and aligned care delivery model is purpose-built to achieve the outcomes CMMI intends for the Direct Contracting program and successor, ACO REACH. These include advancing health equity, shifting care to home and community-based settings, and transforming risk-sharing arrangements in Medicare fee for service (FFS),” said Megan North, President of NeueHealth Solutions.

NeueHealth’s multi-payor, multi-segment, risk-bearing care delivery model serves consumers across their life journey, enabling them to build long-term relationships with their physicians. NeueHealth has currently deployed its risk-bearing care delivery model to approximately 131 owned and affiliated clinics covering 400,000 Medicare, Commercial, and Medicaid patients in value-based arrangements.

“We are honored that NeueHealth was selected as one of 99 new organizations to participate in this innovative model which strives to accelerate the shift to value-based care for the nearly two-thirds of seniors enrolled in traditional Medicare—particularly those in underserved communities,” said Sam Srivastava, CEO of NeueHealth. “Participating in this program enables us to progress on our mission to bring together the financing and delivery of care to strengthen healthcare’s most critical relationship: that between the consumer and their primary care physician.”

The Direct Contracting Model and its successor, ACO REACH, aspire to improve the quality of care for people with Medicare through better care coordination and reaching and connecting health care providers and beneficiaries, including those beneficiaries who are underserved. The model creates opportunities for provider-led organizations like NeueHealth to continue their momentum in testing the next evolution of risk-sharing arrangements.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

About NeueHealth

At NeueHealth, we operate local Integrated Systems of Care designed to improve outcomes and experiences for our consumers and Care Partners. We engage in local, personalized care delivery through our ecosystem of Care Partners and empower care delivery organizations to succeed in their efforts to transition from fee-for-service to value-based care through our fully aligned clinics which provide comprehensive care to all populations. NeueHealth provides care delivery to over 400,000 value-based patients through our owned and affiliated clinics. NeueHealth is part of Bright Health Group (NYSE: BHG).

Forward-Looking Statements

