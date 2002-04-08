SPYR Technologies' Applied Magix Expands Marketing Online

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – (SPYR), a technology company whose subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar smart home and connected car markets, is now planning a new digital marketing campaign.



“We are planning to expand our marketing footprint in a more customer focused manner to the online market space,” said Applied Magix CEO Dr. Harald Zink. “We already have a presence online with eBay and Amazon. The next phases of our online initiatives will include Facebook, Reddit, YouTube, Instagram, and of course TikTok - including influencers in these various channels.”

“While we initially focused on our popular TV campaign, we haven’t forgotten about the digital marketplace,” states Tim Matula, chief executive officer of SPYR Technologies. "This is what we are pursuing and engaging in; our planned next marketing phase.”

The SPYR / Applied Magix digital marketing campaign is in the planning stages and the Company anxiously awaits its launch.

Learn more about Applied Magix by visiting the website at https://AppliedMagix.com



Investors can learn more about SPYR at: https://ir.spyr.com/.

About SPYR Technologies

SPYR Technologies ( SPYR, Financial) is a technology company which, through its subsidiary Applied Magix Inc., develops and resells Apple® ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets. SPYR continues to identify and target acquisitions that will grow its footprint in the industry and expand the products it offers consumers, including companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) and smart technology products.

About Applied Magix

Applied Magix, Inc., develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products in the growing multibillion-dollar IoT smart home and connected car markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

(303) 991-8000

[email protected]

Company Name: SPYR Inc, dba SPYR Technologies

Address: 6700 Woodlands Parkway, Ste 230 #331

The Woodlands, TX 77382

Email Address: [email protected]

Public Relations Contact: [email protected]

Email address: [email protected]

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]