Pitney Bowes Launches PitneyShip Pro in Canada

Pitney+Bowes (NYSE: PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the launch of PitneyShip%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E Pro to the Canadian market. PitneyShip Pro is a cloud-based sending solution engineered to meet the needs of today’s business world. The first shipping solution to be built on the powerful new SaaS Pitney Bowes Shipping 360 platform, PitneyShip Pro integrates next-generation design with advanced shipping functionality. The solution gives businesses an enhanced, customizable user experience, driving efficiency and productivity whether employees work remotely or in the office.

Flexible and scalable, PitneyShip Pro gives organizations greater control and visibility into shipping activity and spend, providing a complete view of their shipping activity across all employees and locations and offering the ability to rate shop across national and regional carriers. The solution delivers the ability to evolve and easily integrate new functionality and additional users as business requirements change. Applications including ParcelPoint™ Smart Lockers can be integrated quickly and easily to give organizations a more holistic way to manage sending and receiving.

Shemin Nurmohamed, Senior Vice President, Sending Technology Solutions, Pitney Bowes said, “Every second, 50 parcels are generated in Canada. That’s 1.6 billion parcels a year, expected to rise to 2.5 billion by 2026. Businesses need the right tools and technologies in place to manage this growing volume, to keep their costs down and deliver the best customer experience, but a hybrid workforce can make this incredibly challenging. PitneyShip Pro solves this problem, as the first of several exciting new solutions engineered to simplify shipping built on a leading-edge cloud platform.”

The intuitive, easy-to-use interface has been specifically designed to scale across all employees regardless of where they work, with its fast set-up requiring minimal IT support. Employees simply receive a secure email with clear instructions to access PitneyShip Pro from any secure internet connection and they can begin shipping. Businesses with common integration requirements will have the option to engage the award- winning Pitney Bowes services team, providing peace-of-mind and seamless integration with existing platforms.

The secure, reliable solution empowers businesses to:

Select from a range of different carriers and services on a single screen including Canada Post, UPS, Fedex, Purolator, Dicom, Canpar, Loomis and ICS

Shop different rates across multiple national and regional carriers to ensure best value

Print shipping labels across multiple carriers

Simplify international shipping with the appropriate custom forms

Process a shipping request

PitneyShip Pro is powered by the world-class Pitney Bowes Shipping 360 platform. The all-new SaaS platform’s robust architecture and seamless performance will host a set of solutions which support businesses as they adjust to a changed world of work. These include advanced capabilities in sending, receiving and ParcelPoint™ Smart Lockers, with further capabilities such as analytics expected to be released later this year.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI, Financial) is a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services to more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Small business, retail, enterprise, and government clients around the world rely on Pitney Bowes to remove the complexity of sending mail and parcels. For the latest news, corporate announcements and financial results visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pitneybowes.com%2Fus%2Fnewsroom.html. For additional information visit Pitney Bowes at www.pitneybowes.com.

