ACI Worldwide to Spotlight Digital Wallet, Mobile and Alternative Payments at Ellucian Live 2022

ACI+Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW), the global leader in mission-critical, real-time+payments+software, today announced its participation at Ellucian+Live+2022, the largest user event in higher education technology. The hybrid (virtual and in-person) event will take place April 10-13, 2022 at The Colorado Convention Center, Denver, CO.

“Serving medium and large colleges and universities, Ellucian is a strategic partner for ACI in the higher education vertical, and we’re excited to participate at Ellucian Live again this year,” said Sanjay Gupta, head of biller segment, ACI Worldwide. “Since December 2021 we’ve signed dozens of schools with nearly 200,000 students. We look forward to the opportunity to connect with existing and potential customers at this year’s event and provide our expert insights on how to meet today’s student demands for digital and alternative payments.”

ACI experts will speak on topics including mobile payments, digital wallets and alternative payments that will shape higher education over the next five years:

Al-Tereek Battle, solution consultant will participate in a solution showcase session titled, “Three Ways to Use Digital Wallets to Engage Students and Simplify Campus Commerce,” at 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 11.

Attendees will benefit from this interactive session by learning how to leverage the digital wallets already installed on today’s smartphones to drive engagement and easier payments for students, parents and staff. Attendees will find out how Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets can be used for identification, passes, permits, and instant alerts, as well as how quickly funds can be received and sent using digital wallets.

Tom Gavin, principal new business executive, will participate in a session titled, “Flexibility and Choice: Keys to Delivering a Better Payment Experience,” at 3:45-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 11.

During this session, attendees will discover how today’s students prefer to receive and pay their tuition bills, and how higher educational institutions can meet their expectations for a fast, simple, and secure experience while reducing costs. The session will share new survey data from ACI that shows how students expect flexibility and choice when it comes to how they pay their bills. For example, the survey reveals that more than half would pay with an alternative payment method if offered, yet nearly 24 percent of these tech-savvy students keep track of their bill payment passwords on paper.

Peter Drew, senior new business developer at ACI Worldwide and Alexander Johnson, director of Information Technology, Oklahoma Wesleyan University will participate in a virtual/on-demand session entitled, “Meeting Mobile Expectations.”

This interactive session will provide attendees with insights from the latest research on mobile expectations. From payments to passes, the Class of 2025 expects to be able to manage all aspects of college life on a mobile device. In fact, over 61 percent use mobile wallet payment methods to make a payment at least once a week, and over 40 percent store non-payment items like tickets and passes in their mobile wallets. Attendees will also gather best practices in engaging with students, parents, and alumni within the mobile wallet already on their phone.

ACI has been an Ellucian strategic partner for more than 20 years, providing campus commerce services to more than 250 higher education institutions in the United States and Canada.

