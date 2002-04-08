Beyond Meat® Launches the Beyond Burger® and Beyond Meatballs® at Approximately 2,000 Rite Aid Stores Nationwide

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND) and Rite Aid (: RAD) announced today the introduction of the Beyond Burger® and Beyond Meatballs® at approximately 2,000 stores nationwide. With this roll out, Beyond Meat continues to strengthen its category leadership by increasing the accessibility of delicious and nutritious plant-based meat options to even more consumers.



“Our goal is to make plant-based meat available to consumers, wherever they shop. With convenience being key for meal prep, we’re making it easier than ever to incorporate Beyond Meat into your next meal by offering our products at Rite Aid locations nationwide,” said Deanna Jurgens, Chief Growth Officer, Beyond Meat. “Expanding our presence across retail channels, including drugstores, is a natural next step as we aim to bring nutritious and sustainable plant-based protein to even more communities across the country.”

“We are proud to partner with Beyond Meat to provide our customers with additional healthy food options,” said Erik Keptner, Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer at Rite Aid. “By offering the Beyond Burger and Beyond Meatballs across the vast majority of our stores, we are catering to our consumers’ growing demand for products that support their lifestyle.”

The Beyond Burger sizzles and satisfies like a traditional burger while offering strong nutritional upsides, including: 35% less total and saturated fat than 80/20 ground beef, fewer calories and no cholesterol, antibiotics or hormones. It also offers an impressive 20g of protein per serving, derived from peas and brown rice. Beyond Meatballs come conveniently pre-rolled and pre-seasoned with a signature blend of Italian spices and offer 30% less saturated fat and sodium than a leading brand of animal-based Italian-style meatballs. Like all Beyond Meat products, the Beyond Burger and Beyond Meatballs are made with simple, non-GMO plant-based ingredients and have no soy or gluten.

The Beyond Burger 2-pack and Beyond Meatballs 12-pack at Rite Aid can be found in the frozen aisle. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of delicious plant-based beef, pork and poultry products can be found at major retailers across the country. Visit the store locator to find Beyond Meat near you.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. ( BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, hormones, antibiotics or cholesterol. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of December 2021, Beyond Meat had products available at approximately 130,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 90 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

About Rite Aid Corporation

As the trusted, everyday care connector, Rite Aid drives lower health care costs through better coordination, stronger engagement, and personalized services that help you achieve whole health for life. We provide an array of whole being health products and services for the entire family through over 2,450 retail pharmacy locations across 17 states. Through Elixir, we provide pharmacy benefits and services to millions of members nationwide. For more information, visit www.riteaid.com .

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 2, 2022, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If we do update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts:

Shira Zackai (Beyond Meat)

[email protected]

Terri Hickey (Rite Aid)

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d378db72-7ea4-46e6-b43f-965fe18fa981