McKesson Corporation Completes Divestiture of UK Businesses, Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Release Date

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) today announced that it has closed the transaction announced in November 2021 to sell its UK businesses to AURELIUS. This is another important step in advancing McKesson’s commitment to streamline the business and fully exit the European region.

Additionally, McKesson will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The company will host a live webcast of the earnings conference call for investors at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to review its financial results. The Company will not provide further comments regarding the sale of the European businesses until its earnings call on May 5, 2022.

The live webcast will be available on McKesson’s Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.mckesson.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables and slide presentation.

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our+Stories.

