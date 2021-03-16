HARMONY BIOSCIENCES OPENS APPLICATIONS FOR 2022 PROGRESS AT THE HEART PROGRAM

PR Newswire

Program will award funding to select applications from non-profit organizations addressing disparities in rare neurological disease and sleep disorder communities

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological diseases, is now accepting applications for the second annual Progress at the Heart program, which funds innovative programs that address disparities, injustice, and inequities in the rare neurological disease and sleep disorder communities.

People with rare neurological diseases often have limited access to diagnosis, treatment, and care. The disparities can be even greater for people from underrepresented ethnic or other minority groups in both access to care and underrepresentation in research and clinical trials. Together, these disparities make timely diagnosis and adequate treatment exponentially harder, potentially resulting in serious health consequences.1 Sleep deficiencies, which include insufficient or long sleep duration, poor sleep quality, and irregular timing of sleep, are disproportionately distributed among populations that experience health disparities in the United States.2

"At Harmony Biosciences, we are committed to supporting efforts that aim to counteract the systemic inequity, injustice and unequal treatment of underserved communities," said Cate McCanless, Harmony's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer. "In 2021, we launched Progress at the Heart to recognize programs that address these objectives and we're proud to continue our support for community and education-based solutions that improve the lives of people living with rare neurological diseases and their families."

Harmony Biosciences is now accepting 2022 Progress at the Heart applications that focus on one or more of the following categories:

Community Programs : People-centered, community-led programs to improve awareness and treatment in the sleep disorder and rare neurological diseases with sleep deficiencies communities and help achieve greater equality for underrepresented ethnic or other minority groups

Harmony Biosciences has two open application periods from April 7-May 20 and from May 31-August 19. Notifications will be sent to awardees by July and October 2022, respectively. The applications will be reviewed by a cross-functional team of Harmony Biosciences employees. Proposals will be evaluated based on a standard set of review criteria, which will include the quality of the application, creativity of the solution, and the organization's infrastructure and past program successes. For more information or to submit an application, please visit https://www.harmonybiosciences.com/funding-programs/progress-at-the-heart. Any additional questions can be directed to [email protected].

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com .

