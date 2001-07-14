Knightscope Announces New Deployment in Charlotte, NC

Knightscope%2C+Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that it has deployed a Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) with a Fortune 500 company located in Charlotte, NC. One of the largest finance companies in the United States added the K5 ASR to its already robust security program to help provide an even safer environment for its customers and employees. According to BestPlaces.net, Charlotte’s property crime rate (ranked on a scale of 1 to 100) is 53.6, which is higher than the national average of 35.4. Knightscope’s stated mission is to help make the United States of America the safest country on the planet, and it is honored to be active in this region in support of that mission.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced security technology company based in Silicon Valley that builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect and report. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

