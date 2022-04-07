Booking.com, Lloyds Banking Group, and T-Mobile to Keynote at PegaWorld iNspire 2022

PR Newswire

In its 20th year, industry leaders to share how new innovations can help crush business complexity and deliver better customer experiences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced keynote speakers for PegaWorld iNspire, Pega's annual conference to be held virtually on May 24 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. EDT for the Americas and Europe and again on May 25 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. AEST for Asia Pacific.

Celebrating 20 years of innovation, this year's event is focused on how to address constantly shifting perspectives in an ever-evolving world and will explore guidance, strategies, and powerful tools to achieve resiliency in the face of rapid change. Top executives from Booking.com, Lloyds Banking Group, and T-Mobile will lead keynote sessions showcasing what the next generation of personalized customer engagement, streamlined customer service, and transformed workflow automation look like for organizations facing some of the most complex business challenges.

Along with Pega Founder and CEO Alan Trefler and other Pega executives, PegaWorld iNspire keynote speakers include:

Sonia van der Linden-Pugal , global innovation lead, Booking.com

, global innovation lead, Booking.com Juan Gomez-Reino , chief technology officer, Lloyds Banking Group

, chief technology officer, Lloyds Banking Group Marty Hicks , vice president, consumer strategy and planning, T-Mobile

PegaWorld iNspire 2022 is a free and fully virtual experience filled with instructive, digestible, and engaging content. In addition to informative client and partner success stories and compelling keynotes, attendees can choose industry-specific sessions from the following customizable content tracks:

For more information on PegaWorld iNspire 2022, including the most up-to-date agenda and registration, visit: pega.com/events/pegaworld.

Quotes & Commentary

"In a world of unpredictable change, one thing remains constant for businesses: the need for resilience and innovation," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "This year's PegaWorld iNspire will help attendees find new ways to adapt and disrupt no matter what challenges come their way to continue delivering truly transformational experiences for customers and employees alike."

