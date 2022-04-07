CANADIAN SPORTS BROADCASTING ICON DAN O'TOOLE EXPANDS HIS ROLE AS A BRAND AMBASSADOR IN CANADA NOW THAT BETRIVERS.CA IS LIVE

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), a Chicago-based gaming and betting company, is proud to announce the expanding role and reach of Canadian sports broadcasting icon Dan O'Toole following his signing of an exclusive brand and content deal with BetRivers.

O'Toole began hosting Boomsies!, a weekly podcast about sports and life, earlier this year. It quickly became one of the top sports podcasts in the Canadian market, and now that BetRivers.ca is live his audience continues to expand. He made his debut as a BetRivers Brand Ambassador in a series of television ads that aired in Canada during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

O'Toole's media career has spanned two decades and includes a long tenure as a television sports anchor on Canada's TSN's SportsCentre. He also spent several years at Fox Sports 1 in Los Angeles, California.

"Joining BetRivers and hosting Boomsies! is a terrific way for me to continue to do what I love and to engage with sports fans," said O'Toole. "With BetRivers.ca's live launch in Ontario this week, this is an exciting moment in the evolution of sports betting here in Canada and a great opportunity for me to provide commentary and share my passion for sports with my fellow Canadians, as well as in other markets throughout the U.S. where BetRivers has sportsbooks."

"Dan O'Toole has had a tremendous broadcasting career in Canada," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI, which operates BetRivers.ca . "Having him join our BetRivers team to create content and produce podcasts is bringing a new level of expertise and entertainment to our betting family."

New episodes of Boomsies! are available each Wednesday on most podcast apps, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify , in addition to a video version on YouTube with the BetRivers Network.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.ca, BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com and RushBet.co, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada and Colombia. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the Americas. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year, the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook operator of the Year. RSI, which received RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gambling Council for its BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com and BetRivers.ca sites, is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

