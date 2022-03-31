Syquant Capital Sas Buys Cerner Corp, Bottomline Technologies Inc, Coherent Inc, Sells , , CyrusOne Inc

New Purchases: COHR, RKTA, MIME, TIOA, ZNGA, PLAN, NLSN, CLIM, SE, RIVN, UBS,

COHR, RKTA, MIME, TIOA, ZNGA, PLAN, NLSN, CLIM, SE, RIVN, UBS, Added Positions: CERN, EPAY, FLOW, AMD, AMZN, FB, INTC, QCOM, ADBE, NFLX,

CERN, EPAY, FLOW, AMD, AMZN, FB, INTC, QCOM, ADBE, NFLX, Reduced Positions: SSU, AAPL, MSFT, CSCO, AVGO, CMCSA, NVDA,

SSU, AAPL, MSFT, CSCO, AVGO, CMCSA, NVDA, Sold Out: INFO, NUAN, CONE, RKTA.U, TIOAU, SAFM, CZOO, SPWH, CLIM.U, PAE, PYPL, AOSL, NEWR, ENPH, NET, SITM, GDYN, RBLX, XLNX, SYNA, NOTV, HUT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cerner Corp, Bottomline Technologies Inc, Coherent Inc, Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp, Mimecast, sells , , CyrusOne Inc, Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp, Tio Tech A during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Syquant Capital Sas. As of 2022Q1, Syquant Capital Sas owns 35 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cerner Corp (CERN) - 821,729 shares, 39.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1629.96% Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY) - 656,540 shares, 19.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 422.89% Coherent Inc (COHR) - 65,555 shares, 9.18% of the total portfolio. New Position Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp (RKTA) - 1,000,100 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. New Position SPX FLOW Inc (FLOW) - 97,320 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 289.28%

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Coherent Inc. The purchase prices were between $249.32 and $275.07, with an estimated average price of $261.67. The stock is now traded at around $269.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.18%. The holding were 65,555 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.68 and $9.82, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 1,000,100 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Mimecast Ltd. The purchase prices were between $79.02 and $80.48, with an estimated average price of $79.51. The stock is now traded at around $79.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 100,174 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Tio Tech A. The purchase prices were between $9.65 and $9.79, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 600,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Zynga Inc. The purchase prices were between $6 and $9.26, with an estimated average price of $8.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas initiated holding in Anaplan Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.99 and $65.2, with an estimated average price of $48.62. The stock is now traded at around $65.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 1629.96%. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $93.78, with an estimated average price of $92.54. The stock is now traded at around $93.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 37.12%. The holding were 821,729 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 422.89%. The purchase prices were between $56.3 and $56.8, with an estimated average price of $56.54. The stock is now traded at around $56.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.42%. The holding were 656,540 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in SPX FLOW Inc by 289.28%. The purchase prices were between $85.1 and $86.57, with an estimated average price of $85.84. The stock is now traded at around $86.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.2%. The holding were 97,320 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $102.25 and $150.24, with an estimated average price of $119.57. The stock is now traded at around $103.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 30.00%. The purchase prices were between $186.63 and $338.54, with an estimated average price of $250.52. The stock is now traded at around $223.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,950 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas added to a holding in Intel Corp by 32.65%. The purchase prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,500 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $105.52 and $129.91, with an estimated average price of $116.3.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $54.79 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $55.3.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $88.97 and $90.45, with an estimated average price of $89.84.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.86.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Tio Tech A. The sale prices were between $9.77 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.86.

Syquant Capital Sas sold out a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc. The sale prices were between $177.73 and $189.98, with an estimated average price of $183.13.