RVW Wealth, LLC Buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells BlackRock Future Tech ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

Investment company RVW Wealth, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Tesla Inc, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, sells BlackRock Future Tech ETF, Global X U.S. Preferred ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Ford Motor Co, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 3-months ended 2022Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, RVW Wealth, LLC. As of 2022Q1, RVW Wealth, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $866 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of RVW Wealth, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 769,520 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.58%
  2. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) - 546,098 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.59%
  3. WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 611,319 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
  4. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 275,542 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.93%
  5. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 472,849 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.15%
New Purchase: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $105.94 and $112.8, with an estimated average price of $109.73. The stock is now traded at around $105.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 20,268 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $416.68 and $478.25, with an estimated average price of $445.9. The stock is now traded at around $448.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,141 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $477.32 and $576.47, with an estimated average price of $524.27. The stock is now traded at around $584.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.11 and $82.57, with an estimated average price of $79.01. The stock is now traded at around $77.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,333 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.11 and $33.16, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $31.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,854 shares as of 2022-03-31.

New Purchase: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

RVW Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. The purchase prices were between $27.88 and $31.75, with an estimated average price of $29.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,909 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.92%. The purchase prices were between $25.87 and $30, with an estimated average price of $28.42. The stock is now traded at around $27.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 406,703 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 29.05%. The purchase prices were between $764.04 and $1199.78, with an estimated average price of $934.99. The stock is now traded at around $1045.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,504 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 100.45%. The purchase prices were between $49.02 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $52.53. The stock is now traded at around $52.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 42,763 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (PFFV)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 165.68%. The purchase prices were between $25.19 and $27.44, with an estimated average price of $26.28. The stock is now traded at around $25.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 65,747 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.73%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $75.48, with an estimated average price of $70.74. The stock is now traded at around $68.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 14,848 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

RVW Wealth, LLC added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 86.60%. The purchase prices were between $213.3 and $301.21, with an estimated average price of $251.13. The stock is now traded at around $244.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,312 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Sold Out: BlackRock Future Tech ETF (BTEK)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock Future Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $22.63 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $27.36.

Sold Out: Ford Motor Co (F)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Ford Motor Co. The sale prices were between $15.74 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.1.

Sold Out: SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (CWI)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF. The sale prices were between $25.48 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $28.11.

Sold Out: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $141.13 and $175.2, with an estimated average price of $156.75.

Sold Out: Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $86.08 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $91.6.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

RVW Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $44.4 and $55.91, with an estimated average price of $49.59.

Reduced: Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)

RVW Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.41%. The sale prices were between $22.56 and $25.38, with an estimated average price of $23.83. The stock is now traded at around $22.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. RVW Wealth, LLC still held 68,640 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

RVW Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 49.51%. The sale prices were between $414.96 and $476.23, with an estimated average price of $444.05. The stock is now traded at around $446.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. RVW Wealth, LLC still held 919 shares as of 2022-03-31.

Reduced: Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC)

RVW Wealth, LLC reduced to a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 25.76%. The sale prices were between $24.11 and $34.66, with an estimated average price of $28.69. The stock is now traded at around $30.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. RVW Wealth, LLC still held 14,121 shares as of 2022-03-31.



