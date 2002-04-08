BlackLine Announces Date for First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LOS ANGELES, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. ( BL) announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, May 5, 2022 followed by a conference call hosted by management at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com/. The call can also be accessed from the United States and Canada at (844) 229-7595 and other international locations at (314) 888-4260, passcode 8199932.



A telephonic replay will be available through Thursday, May 12, 2022 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 8199932. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine ( BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,800 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

