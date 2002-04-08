Worthington Industries Named a 2021 Supplier of the Year by General Motors

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Industries, Inc. (:WOR) today announced that the Company was named a GM Supplier of the Year winner in General Motors’ 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards. This is Worthington’s second consecutive year achieving this distinction.



“We are honored to be recognized again as a GM Supplier of the Year, especially since 2021 came with its fair share of supply challenges worldwide,” said Worthington Industries Steel Processing President Jeff Klingler. “It’s a direct reflection of our team’s hard work and dedication to finding new, innovative solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations.” Klingler added, “We look forward to the continued growth and success of our partnership with GM and supporting the advancement of their vision for a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion.”

GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries for performance in the 2021 calendar year. The annual awards highlight global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing GM customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.

“This year’s Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it’s the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

Worthington Industries is a supplier of hot-rolled and hot-rolled galvanized steel coils to GM, used in the stamping and assembly of GM vehicles made in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, including several Buick™, Cadillac™, Chevrolet™ and GMC™ brand models. Worthington supplies GM from its Steel Processing facilities in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Mexico.

A global cross functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales and Logistics.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries (:WOR) is a leading industrial manufacturing company pursuing its vision to be the transformative partner to its customers, a positive force for its communities and earn exceptional returns for its shareholders. For over six decades, the Company has been delivering innovative solutions to customers spanning industries such as automotive, energy, retail and construction. Worthington is North America’s premier value-added steel processor and producer of laser welded solutions and electrical steel laminations that provide lightweighting, safety critical and emission reducing components to the mobility market. Through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions, Worthington serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem. The Company’s focus on innovation and manufacturing expertise extends to market-leading consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories, sold under brand names, Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International® and Hawkeye™; as well as market leading building products, including water systems, heating & cooling solutions, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington operates 58 facilities in 16 states and nine countries, sells into over 90 countries and employs approximately 9,500 people. Founded in 1955, the Company follows a people-first philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Relentlessly finding new ways to drive progress and transform, Worthington is committed to providing better solutions for customers and bettering the communities where it operates by reducing waste, supporting community-based non-profits and developing the next generations of makers.

About General Motors

General Motors (:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Worthington Industries wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act"). Statements by Worthington Industries which are not historical information constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the Act. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those projected. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks, uncertainties and impacts described from time to time in Worthington Industries’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those related to COVID-19 and the various actions taken in connection therewith, which could also heighten other risks.

